Southwest Holiday Fest features music, theater, food, traditional punch, and more

Stroll down the Bagley/Vernor Corridor in Southwest Detroit for a variety of activities

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 1:56 pm

People celebrating Southwest Holiday Fest in Detroit. - SW Holiday Fest, Facebook
SW Holiday Fest, Facebook
People celebrating Southwest Holiday Fest in Detroit.

The seventh annual Southwest Holiday Fest in Detroit kicks off on Dec. 10 with music and theater performances, traditional Mexican Christmas punch, roasted chestnuts, and even a piñata.

The annual event with winter-themed activities takes place from 3-7 p.m. on the Bagley/Vernor Corridor between 16th and 24th streets, where there are unique shops, restaurants, bars, and cultural institutions.

The event features free food and drinks, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, a Puerto Rican trio with Santa, a theater performance at the Matrix Theatre, a Mexican-style posada, face painting, and cookie decorating.

Each participating venue offers something unique.

“Attending Southwest Holiday Fest should be on your to do list, during this holiday season,” Kate Brennan, executive festival co-founder and interim executive director of Matrix Theatre Company, said in a statement Wednesday. “The atmosphere that permeates the festival is heart-warming and celebratory, and it really captures the joy of the season. This event is entirely driven by its sponsoring businesses and organizations, and we are all proud and excited to once again, show off our corner of the city to residents and visitors alike.”

Participating businesses, organizations, and sponsors include the Matrix Theatre Company, Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, Ford Resource and Engagement Center-Mexicantown Mercado, Xochi’s Gift Shop, We The People, Living Arts, Plaza del Sol, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, El Popo Supermarket, Los Galanes Restaurant, Mexicantown Restaurant, the Hubbard Richard Residents Association Southwest Detroit Business Association, The Hubbard Richard Mexicantown Mainstreet Designated Area, and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation. All events are free and open to the public.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Read More about Steve Neavling
Scroll to read more Culture articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Boblo Boat documentary is now available for streaming

By Randiah Camille Green

Stop motion animation brings this Detroit Ferry Tale to life.

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 23-29)

By Rob Brezsny

Detroit’s Menjos hosting benefit concert for Club Q following horrific shooting

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s Menjos hosting benefit concert for Club Q following horrific shooting

The Lip Bar taps gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly for a collection of her favorite things

By Alex Washington

Gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly.

Also in Arts & Culture

Detroit’s Menjos hosting benefit concert for Club Q following horrific shooting

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s Menjos hosting benefit concert for Club Q following horrific shooting

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 23-29)

By Rob Brezsny

The Boblo Boat documentary is now available for streaming

By Randiah Camille Green

Stop motion animation brings this Detroit Ferry Tale to life.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ asks what it means to be nice

By George Elkind

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin.
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us