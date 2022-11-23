Southwest Holiday Fest features music, theater, food, traditional punch, and more

SW Holiday Fest, Facebook People celebrating Southwest Holiday Fest in Detroit.

The seventh annual Southwest Holiday Fest in Detroit kicks off on Dec. 10 with music and theater performances, traditional Mexican Christmas punch, roasted chestnuts, and even a piñata.The annual event with winter-themed activities takes place from 3-7 p.m. on the Bagley/Vernor Corridor between 16th and 24th streets, where there are unique shops, restaurants, bars, and cultural institutions.The event features free food and drinks, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, a Puerto Rican trio with Santa, a theater performance at the Matrix Theatre, a Mexican-style posada, face painting, and cookie decorating.Each participating venue offers something unique.“Attending Southwest Holiday Fest should be on your to do list, during this holiday season,” Kate Brennan, executive festival co-founder and interim executive director of Matrix Theatre Company, said in a statement Wednesday. “The atmosphere that permeates the festival is heart-warming and celebratory, and it really captures the joy of the season. This event is entirely driven by its sponsoring businesses and organizations, and we are all proud and excited to once again, show off our corner of the city to residents and visitors alike.”Participating businesses, organizations, and sponsors include the Matrix Theatre Company, Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, Ford Resource and Engagement Center-Mexicantown Mercado, Xochi’s Gift Shop, We The People, Living Arts, Plaza del Sol, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, El Popo Supermarket, Los Galanes Restaurant, Mexicantown Restaurant, the Hubbard Richard Residents Association Southwest Detroit Business Association, The Hubbard Richard Mexicantown Mainstreet Designated Area, and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation. All events are free and open to the public.