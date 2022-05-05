Sheefy McFly is the artist in residence for Detroit’s 2022 Movement music festival

Sheefy McFly is as Detroit as they come. The painter, muralist, and rapper has art all over the city, from the Monroe Street Midway to the outside of the former Louisiana Creole Gumbo.
He was also just announced as this year’s artist in residence for the 2022 Movement music festival. The residency program is a partnership with Detroit-based art publisher 1xrun and Ooze.
McFly’s talents lend well to the fest, as he’ll be debuting an art installation and performing on stage.
“The installation is a vibrant reflection of Sheefy’s perspective of Detroit dance parties from the DJ booth to the dance floor, featuring a large scale mural, multiple life-sized sculptures, and live activations with JIT dancers during Movement weekend,” Movement Detroit posted on its Instagram page announcing the residency.
In the video announcement, McFly says the piece will capture the authentic essence of Detroit ghettotech and JIT culture.
The installation, simply called “Movement 2022,” will be located at the Pyramid Amphitheater near the Pyramid Stage during the fest.
