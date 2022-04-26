Self-portraits of late Detroit artist Gilda Snowden exhibited in ‘Chronicle’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Gilda Snowden.

To say that Gilda Snowden left an impression on Detroit’s art world, and a profound sadness after her untimely death, would be an understatement. Snowden’s legacy continues to be celebrated, however, this time with an exhibit of self-portraits called Chronicle.



The series of paintings featuring abstract silhouettes of the artist opens with a reception at M Contemporary Art on Friday.



Fellow Detroit artist Senghor Reid writes about the series in his essay, “From Steps Into Shadow”: “In her Chronicle drawings, Gilda endeavored to make a record of her existence devoid of any facial features of identifying physical traits, except for her profile and the interplay of her hair. In this she was able to strip down her visual narrative to include only the impression of her existence in space and the energy of her light expressed through use of color.”

Opening reception is from 6-9 p.m on Friday, April 29 at M Contemporary Art; 205 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; mcontemporaryart.com; 347-665 - 7011. Runs through May 28. Masks are required for entry.

