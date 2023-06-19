Red Bull Unlocked Detroit puts a spotlight on Detroit’s top bars, clubs and entertainers for one-night-only celebration at the Russell Industrial Center

Sponsored By on Mon, Jun 19, 2023 at 4:48 pm

Red Bull Unlocked Detroit puts a spotlight on Detroit's top bars, clubs and entertainers for one-night-only celebration at the Russell Industrial Center
Red Bull Unlocked

Let’s be honest, a lot can happen in one night, especially in Detroit. You may not have had definitive plans aside from catching some serious FOMO from the comfort of your social media scrolling, but in a Detroit instant you may just find yourself dining at one of the city’s newest hot spots and, before you know it, you’re summoned by the ol’ group chat to grab a drink, take in some art, catch a DJ set, track down an after party worth losing your usual 8 hours of shuteyeand maybe even grab breakfast. If New York is the city that never sleeps, Detroit is the city that never misses a beat, and no one knows this quite like Red Bull which is why they’re spilling the tea, er, Red Bull, and unlocking the ultimate Detroit night to remember (or forget, if that’s you’re thing, we don’t judge!)


Red Bull Unlocked Detroit, which will take place on August 11 at Detroit’s iconic creative hub, the Russell Industrial Center, is an opportunity to experience an expertly curated passport to all things Detroit from food, drink and unmatched entertainment all under one roof for one night only. It may sound hella exclusive — because it lowkey is — but you can get in on the action by trying your luck via RedBull.com/DetroitSummer, where you can take the Red Bull Summer Quiz to reveal your Party Profile and then enter for your chance to win a premium Red Bull Unlocked Detroit experience for you and five of your closest friends, not to mention a frosty can of Red Bull. Trust us, you will need it.

Red Bull Unlocked Detroit puts a spotlight on Detroit's top bars, clubs and entertainers for one-night-only celebration at the Russell Industrial Center
Second Best

The event, which is 21+, will host 15 of the city’s top bars, clubs, experiences and party purveyors, Paxahau, Deluxx Fluxx, Apartment Disco, Mutiny Bar, Second Best, Old Miami, Ladies of the Ink and the Social Club all of which will serve up a stellar experiences and drinks that scream of Detroit’s DNA (note: beverages are not sentient and will not be vocalizing anything). Don’t worry, there’ll be food too, because we wouldn’t expect you to party hardy without some hearty fuel.

Will Lee, bartender, beverage program manager and owner of Brush Park favorites Grey Ghost, Basan and Second Best says people are still discovering Second Best seven years after opening the doors to his unassuming and inventive bar, due in part to the bar’s location which finds many a stadium-goer stopping by to throw back drinks on their way to-and-from games. Lee says being a part of Red Bull Unlocked Detroit serves as “an awesome opportunity” to let people in on the what Second Best does, well, best: batch cocktails served via a soda gun.

Red Bull Unlocked Detroit puts a spotlight on Detroit's top bars, clubs and entertainers for one-night-only celebration at the Russell Industrial Center
Second Best

“The whole idea behind Second Best was to be able to bring high quality cocktails to the masses,” Lee says. “It’s like an homage to my early bartending days in the 90s and 2000’s.” Lee says the community and clientel help inform which direction to take when it comes to keeping folks lubricated.


“A lot of the guests are asking for old drinks from previous menus to be brought back,” Lee says. “ I don’t really like bringing back old drinks, but I'll take an old drink and gett inspiration from that to create something new. That’s when I look to the city for inspiration.”

Red Bull Unlocked Detroit puts a spotlight on Detroit's top bars, clubs and entertainers for one-night-only celebration at the Russell Industrial Center
Second Best

While Second Best will be among the city’s best and booziest drink makers at Unlocked Detroit, we could not, in good faith, have a celebration without inviting some of the most vibrant entertainers that call Detroit their main stage. DJs and dance party hosts Haute to Death, along with Jerk x Jollof, HouseParty, DJ Sky Jetta, OneUpDuo and Sam Be Yourself, are among the vibe-setters and Unlocked Detoroit performers who will set the tone for what is sure to be the talk of the Motor City for summers to come. The only thing missing is, well, you!


Tickets are limited and available for $30. For a complete list of participating businesses, artists, and to purchase tickets visit https://preview.rb3ca-production.redbullaws.com/us-en/events/red-bull-unlocked-detroit/



