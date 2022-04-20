Pop culture convention Astronomicon heads to Livonia’s Burton Manor

click to enlarge Mike Pfieffer Cosplayers at Astronomicon.

Metro Detroit’s pop culture convention returns with celebrity meet-and-greets, cosplay, vendors, music, and more.

This year’s special guests include Corey Taylor from Slipknot, Judge Reinhold from Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Nick Castle from Halloween, pro wrestler Kevin Nash, and more.

On Saturday, hip-hop duo Twiztid will perform a special set to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

From 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Burton Manor; 27777 Schoolcraft Rd., Livonia; astronomicon.com. Tickets start at $30 for day passes.

