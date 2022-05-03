Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Norwest Gallery of Art gears up for Womxnhouse Detroit 2022 installations with 'Allium'

Meet the gallery's seven BIPOC artists in residence

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 1:57 pm

click to enlarge Bre'Ann White's photography in Allium at Norwest Gallery of Art. - RANDIAH CAMILLE GREEN
Randiah Camille Green
Bre'Ann White's photography in Allium at Norwest Gallery of Art.

Photography, watercolor paintings, and tapestries exploring womanhood and embodying the self cover the walls of Detroit’s Norwest Gallery of Art. They’re a part of the gallery’s latest exhibit, Allium, which features work by seven female BIPOC artists.

Detroit photographer Bre’Ann White’s large-scale print of a dark-skinned Black man dancing in a field sits across from watercolor cutouts of painter Miranda Kyle carrying her head in a bucket of lemons as a smiley face balloon sits where her head should be. Elsewhere Navjeet Kaur’s hand-dyed textiles with intricate embroidery hang from the ceiling.

Visitors may recognize White’s work from The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion at the Detroit Institute of Arts. In addition to being featured, she also helped curate the exhibit’s section on Detroit photographers.

Allium is an introduction to the seven Artists in Residence of Womxnhouse, a house in Detroit’s Crary/St. Marys neighborhood that gets turned inside out with installations. During the six-month residency, artists will use the house, which is actually gallery owner Asia Hamilton’s childhood home, as a studio space and the installations will open to the public in the fall.

It’s also an incubator of opportunity for the artists, providing them with a stipend, housing, and professional development opportunities. Hamilton started Womxnhouse last year as a way to mentor other women and artists of color, offering space for their creative expression to thrive.

“We need that and we definitely needed it when I was coming along,” she says. “Things are a bit better now but there’s still not enough representation for us in the art world. So while they’re getting better, I thought, let me add to that representation with this project.”

Last year’s round of installations saw one room of the house completely transformed into a red, pulsating womb while the bathroom was turned into an herbal apothecary. This is the first year the house is being used as a residency for artists who will be creating the installations.
Related
Jessica DeMuro Graves.

How artist Jessica DeMuro Graves is healing from loss by returning to the womb with 'Womxnhouse'

The seven artists, which also include Bria Lauren, Cyrah Dardas, Danielle Eliska Lyle, and Deja Milany Jones, were chosen out of 40 applicants from all over the country. All but Lauren, a photographer from Houston, are based in Michigan.

“The artists who were chosen are just dynamic altogether,” Hamilton says. “They had a strong sense of what they wanted to convey in their work and it all has a very personal aspect to it. On top of that, the aesthetic of their work, craftsmanship, and presentation is amazing.”

The range of medium and skills exhibited in Allium ensures gallery-goers have something interesting to look at with every turn. And if it’s a preview of what’s to come in this year’s season of Womxnhouse installations, visitors are in for a treat.

“The work in [Allium] is work that they had already created and pulled out of their own collections, but from seeing this, I’m excited to see what they’re gonna do in the house,” Hamilton says.

Norwest Gallery of Art is located at 19556 Grand River Ave in Detroit and Allium will be on display until the end of May. For more information, see womxnhousedet.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Trending

Detroit artist Rico Africa gets posthumous retrospective at Cass Cafe

By Lee DeVito

Detroit artist Rico Africa gets posthumous retrospective at Cass Cafe (2)

Al Nuke’s ‘Detroit Dreams’ is like a Motor City version of ‘Krush Groove’

By Kahn Santori Davison

Curtis Franklin, aka Al Nuke.

Flipside Records will throw a Fam Jam Block Party to celebrate new Berkley store

By Randiah Camille Green

Flipside Records’ new location in Berkley.

Metro Detroit artist Monica Molinaro has died, celebration of life planned at the DIA

By Lee DeVito

Monica Molinaro in her studio.

Also in Arts & Culture

Detroit’s Tangent Gallery celebrates that bar from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away with ‘Space Dive’ events

By Lee DeVito

Revelers at Space Dive 2019.

Prismatic Ground’s online film festival delivers experiences rarely caught on screen

By George Elkind

Still from “Constant,” which uses kaleidoscopic effects.

Lil Nas X adds second Detroit show to upcoming tour

By Alex Washington

Lil Nas X.

Al Nuke’s ‘Detroit Dreams’ is like a Motor City version of ‘Krush Groove’

By Kahn Santori Davison

Curtis Franklin, aka Al Nuke.
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us