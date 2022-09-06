Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Mural of Ruth Ellis by Ijania Cortez graces new housing project in Detroit’s New Center

The Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center will provide housing and skills training for at-risk LGBTQ youth

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 1:49 pm

click to enlarge Ijania Cortez's mural outside the new Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center for at-risk LGBTQ youth. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Ijania Cortez's mural outside the new Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center for at-risk LGBTQ youth.

A giant mural of LGBTQ activist Ruth Ellis proudly smiles over Woodward Avenue in Detroit. The recently unveiled piece by Detroit artist Ijania Cortez graces the facade of the new Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center for at-risk LGBTQ youth at the corner of Woodward and Clairmount.

The center will serve as a 43-unit supportive housing development for young people in the LGBT community experiencing chronic homelessness, especially transgender women of color. It’s the Ruth Ellis Center’s (REC) latest project in honor of Ellis, whose westside Detroit home was a refuge for Black gays and lesbians in the 1930s.

“We intentionally designed this facility as a benchmark for how organizations should
create supportive housing programs to meet the needs and experiences of the
individuals they serve,” Mark Erwin, REC co-interim executive director said in a news release. “Residents here will have safe space and access to resources to build the life they want and deserve.”

While the housing center won’t open until October, Cortez’s mural of Ellis is now on display for the whole city to appreciate. It’s hard to miss the four-story-tall mural with several portraits of Ellis. Cortez’s work has so much depth that it looks like actual photos of Ellis were blown up and pasted right on the building.

“It was great to be a part of something that reaches and touches the community,” Cortez said in a media release. “Everything I do comes from my heart, and to be able to make this contribution to honor and celebrate Ruth Ellis’ life in this piece is a blessing to me.”

She added the entire mural is grounded in a rainbow to represent the queer community.

Cortez was assisted by London-born artist Richard Wilson, whose 2019 original portrait of Ellis was auctioned off to raise money for the center. He’s the artist behind the mural of Stevie Wonder inside the Music Hall Center.

The painting is the first of several projects commissioned for the new housing development that includes a future mural envisioned by Detroit’s favorite non-binary artist Bakpak Durden, and an unannounced collaboration by other Detroit-based artists.

“This work of art honors a queer woman’s life that spanned three centuries of extraordinary change. Ellis’ life embodies joy, courage, and self-possession transforming into a rich, community-connected, thriving life despite and in the face of a world of adversities,” said Tony Whitfield, a multi-media artist who is curating the new center’s art programming. “Ijania’s mural is beautiful, inspirational, and uplifting, and redefines the civic role that monuments play, who they can be about, and what they can look like.”

In addition to permanent housing, the Clairmount Center will provide skills training, onsite behavioral health, primary care, and case management services. It will also become the headquarters for the Ruth Ellis Institute.

Ellis is often considered the first “out” African American lesbian activist in addition to being the first LGBTQ woman of color to operate her own printing company in Detroit. She passed away at 101 years old in 2000.

REC will host a community block party starting at noon on Oct. 7 to celebrate the Clairmount Center’s grand opening.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Michigan cottage looks like something out of a Fairytale and is listed at $1.4 million

This Michigan cottage looks like something out of a fairytale
This historic mid-century modern metro Detroit home is listed at $900K

This historic Mid-century modern metro Detroit home is listed at $900K
Everybody we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party

Everyone we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party
All the action we saw at WWE Smackdown at Little Caesars Arena

All the action we saw at WWE Smackdown at Little Caesars Arena

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Michigan cottage looks like something out of a Fairytale and is listed at $1.4 million

This Michigan cottage looks like something out of a fairytale
This historic mid-century modern metro Detroit home is listed at $900K

This historic Mid-century modern metro Detroit home is listed at $900K
Everybody we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party

Everyone we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party
All the action we saw at WWE Smackdown at Little Caesars Arena

All the action we saw at WWE Smackdown at Little Caesars Arena

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Michigan cottage looks like something out of a Fairytale and is listed at $1.4 million

This Michigan cottage looks like something out of a fairytale
This historic mid-century modern metro Detroit home is listed at $900K

This historic Mid-century modern metro Detroit home is listed at $900K
Everybody we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party

Everyone we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party
All the action we saw at WWE Smackdown at Little Caesars Arena

All the action we saw at WWE Smackdown at Little Caesars Arena

Trending

‘Detroit’s other Rosa Parks’ lives on through the adults she impacted as children

By Randiah Camille Green

Kevin George sings the Action House theme song during his interview.

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 31-Sept. 6)

By Rob Brezsny

Detroit’s Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off

By Randiah Camille Green

A photo from 2017's Eastern Market After Dark. The event is back this year after two year hiatus.

You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says

By Randiah Camille Green

This will forever go down in history as "the giant slide debacle of 2022."

Also in Arts & Culture

Cedar Point to retire Top Thrill Dragster

By Sam Allard

Top Thrill Dragster.

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 31-Sept. 6)

By Rob Brezsny

You can get $3 movie tickets at Michigan Theaters this weekend for National Cinema Day

By Randiah Camille Green

Emagine Theater in Royal Oak.

In ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing,’ love is a confounding, possessive act

By George Elkind

In Three Thousand Years of Longing, Idris Elba stars as the Djinn and Tilda Swinton as Alithea Binnie.
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us