Metro Times United We Brunch returns July 16 to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre and Garden Bowl

Burnch is back, baby

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 1:50 pm

click to enlarge United We Brunch in Detroit's Majestic Theatre in 2020. - DONTAE ROCKYMORE
Dontae Rockymore
United We Brunch in Detroit's Majestic Theatre in 2020.

For the first time since 2020, Metro Times United We Brunch is back!

This boozy, brunchy extravaganza is slated to return to Detroit's Majestic Theatre and Garden Bowl from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. It includes unlimited tastings from more than 15 restaurants and bottomless bloody marys, mimosas, coffee, bowling, and much more.

Participating restaurants include Edo Ramen, Aroma Creperie and Cafe, Oak House Deli, Coop's Max Hardy, Imaginate, Cafe Muse, Chef T. Gary Catering, and more.

Tickets are $50. More information is available at mtbrunch.com.

