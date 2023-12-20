Local femme singer-songwriters to perform at concert fundraiser for Girls Rock Detroit

Some of Detroit’s hottest femme singer-songwriters will perform at the Tin Roof for the first ever “Music Mavens of Michigan,” a concert fundraiser benefiting Girls Rock Detroit. The local lineup includes Audra Kubat, Julianna Ankley, Maggie Cocco, Coko Buttafli, Fay Burns, Gwenyth Hayes, Julia Rose, Jacki Daniels, and more. These musicians have over 45 awards and performance credits with artists such as Patti Smith and Greta Van Fleet. Girls Rock Detroit
is a nonprofit organization that aims to "foster creative expression, positive self-esteem, and community awareness for girls, women, gender expansive, and transgender youth and adults through music education, arts activism, and performance.” The group provides free and low-cost programming including a rock summer camp, book clubs, workshops, and more. Tickets for the fundraiser are "pay what you can," with a recommended donation of $20. The event will also offer a raffle, gifts, and merchandise. Attendees are invited to join the Music Mavens for a jam session after the show.
Event Details
Fri., Dec. 22, 6:30-11:30 a.m.
Tin Roof 47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit MI 48226 Detroit
