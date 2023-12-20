Local femme singer-songwriters to perform at concert fundraiser for Girls Rock Detroit

The first ever 'Music Mavens of Michigan' will take place at the Tin Roof on Friday night

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 9:11 am

Girls Rock Detroit.
Instagram, @girlsrockdetroit
Girls Rock Detroit.
Some of Detroit’s hottest femme singer-songwriters will perform at the Tin Roof for the first ever “Music Mavens of Michigan,” a concert fundraiser benefiting Girls Rock Detroit. The local lineup includes Audra Kubat, Julianna Ankley, Maggie Cocco, Coko Buttafli, Fay Burns, Gwenyth Hayes, Julia Rose, Jacki Daniels, and more. These musicians have over 45 awards and performance credits with artists such as Patti Smith and Greta Van Fleet. Girls Rock Detroit is a nonprofit organization that aims to "foster creative expression, positive self-esteem, and community awareness for girls, women, gender expansive, and transgender youth and adults through music education, arts activism, and performance.” The group provides free and low-cost programming including a rock summer camp, book clubs, workshops, and more. Tickets for the fundraiser are "pay what you can," with a recommended donation of $20. The event will also offer a raffle, gifts, and merchandise. Attendees are invited to join the Music Mavens for a jam session after the show.

Event Details
Music Mavens of Michigan Unite for Concert Fundraiser Supporting Girls Rock Detroit

Music Mavens of Michigan Unite for Concert Fundraiser Supporting Girls Rock Detroit

Fri., Dec. 22, 6:30-11:30 a.m.

Tin Roof 47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit MI 48226 Detroit

Buy Tickets

Pay What You Can Recommended $20

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

December 20, 2023

