Huge Tyrannosaurus exhibit coming to Detroit’s Michigan Science Center

Millions of years ago, the ferocious Tyrannosaurus roamed what is now western North America. Now the king of the dinosaurs will soon visit Detroit.

The Michigan Science Center announced that the traveling exhibit Tyrannosaurs - Meet the Family is coming to the museum starting on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Sponsored by Ford Philanthropy, construction on the massive exhibit is set to take course over the coming weeks. The exhibition was created by the Australian Museum and features interactive hands-on displays and a collection of T. rex skeleton casts and fossils, including one of the world’s biggest.

“This exhibition is one of the largest and most impressive we’ve ever hosted at the Michigan Science Center,” said Dr. Christian Greer, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. “We are excited to give guests of all ages the chance to learn about these incredible animals in a way that is not only educational but also truly immersive. Ford Philanthropy’s generous support helps us continue our mission to inspire curious minds and ignite a lifelong passion for learning that puts you at the center of science.”

The exhibit runs through Jan. 12, 2025.