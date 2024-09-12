  1. Arts & Culture
Huge Tyrannosaurus exhibit coming to Detroit’s Michigan Science Center

The traveling ‘Tyrannosaurs - Meet the Family’ includes a full-size cast skeleton of the king of the dinosaurs

By
Sep 12, 2024 at 10:33 am
The Tyrannosaurs - Meet the Family exhibit at the Michigan Science Center includes a life-size replica of a T. rex skeleton.
The Tyrannosaurs - Meet the Family exhibit at the Michigan Science Center includes a life-size replica of a T. rex skeleton. Courtesy photo
Millions of years ago, the ferocious Tyrannosaurus roamed what is now western North America. Now the king of the dinosaurs will soon visit Detroit.

The Michigan Science Center announced that the traveling exhibit Tyrannosaurs - Meet the Family is coming to the museum starting on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Sponsored by Ford Philanthropy, construction on the massive exhibit is set to take course over the coming weeks. The exhibition was created by the Australian Museum and features interactive hands-on displays and a collection of T. rex skeleton casts and fossils, including one of the world’s biggest.

“This exhibition is one of the largest and most impressive we’ve ever hosted at the Michigan Science Center,” said Dr. Christian Greer, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. “We are excited to give guests of all ages the chance to learn about these incredible animals in a way that is not only educational but also truly immersive. Ford Philanthropy’s generous support helps us continue our mission to inspire curious minds and ignite a lifelong passion for learning that puts you at the center of science.”

The exhibit runs through Jan. 12, 2025.

Event Details
Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family

Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family

Oct. 6-Jan. 12

Michigan Science Center 5020 John R St., Detroit Detroit

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

