Eastern Palace Club to host inaugural PhantaSea Fest inspired by the Key West’s Fantasy Fest

A sexy event is coming to metro Detroit

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 11:17 am

click to enlarge Eastern Palace Club opened in January in Hazel Park. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Eastern Palace Club opened in January in Hazel Park.

A sexy event is coming to metro Detroit, as Eastern Palace Club in Hazel Park has announced its inaugural PhantaSea Fest, inspired by Florida’s Fantasy Fest, New Orleans’ Mardi Gras, and Brazil’s Carnival.

Opened in January, the club has already garnered a loyal group of consistent customers for their Key West-inspired beach bar concept in Hazel Park’s South End district, a rapidly developing area within the city.

Key West’s original Fantasy Fest was first celebrated in 1979 as a way to increase tourism in the area and continues to offer an adult-oriented week filled with several smaller events and parties throughout different spots in the city.

Hazel Park’s week-long festival will aim for the same, taking place from Oct. 24-29 with multiple themed evenings held exclusively at the Eastern Palace Club.

The individual events consist of Tutu Tuesday on Oct. 24, Kinky Karaoke on Oct. 25, Toga Party Time Warp Trivia on Oct. 26, Masquerade on Oct. 27, Happy Endings Dance Party on Oct. 28, and Beachcomber's Bazaar on Oct. 29.

During the week, the club will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to midnight. On Friday and Saturday, the club will extend its hours until 2 a.m.

For more information, people can visit Eastern Palace Club’s Instagram or Facebook.

Slideshow

Things to do in the Detroit area this Halloween season

Sober October Halloween PartyOct. 26 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at SPKRBX; 21+Absence of Proof is hosting this spooky celebration with music and unlimited non-alcoholic cocktails included with your ticket purchase.
21 slides
Cider in the CityOct. 21 & 22 from 1-5 p.m. at Beacon Park; ciderinthecity.comThis event, presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by The Downtown Detroit Partnership, aims to offer visitors a taste of classic fall traditions. Guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal treats, including hot cider, pumpkins, and caramel apples, courtesy of Blake's Farm. Food trucks will be on-site to provide a range of meal options, and Lumen Detroit will serve fall cocktails, craft beer, and cider selections. Preorders for event items are available, and it is recommended to order online in advance to ensure availability. Halloween ScienceOct. 21 & 22 from 12-4 p.m. at Cranbrook Institute of Science; science.cranbrook.eduThis interactive family event includes pumpkin launchings, a spooky selfie station, stage shows, and more. Activities are free with the purchase of general museum admission. Harry Potter BrunchOct. 22 from 12-3 p.m. at the Detroit Shipping CompanyDress up in your best wizard attire and celebrate the world of wizardry for Halloween. This free event will offer brunch and cocktails inspired by the world of Harry Potter, as well as games and prizes for all ages. No reservations are needed. Treats in the StreetsOct. 22 from 1-5 p.m. at the Detroit Historical Museum; detroithistorical.orgFrom 1-2 p.m., a sensory-friendly Halloween experience will happen indoors with dim lights and limited sound. Then from 2-5 p.m., there will be trick-or-treating in two exhibits: The Street of Old Detroit and Origins: Life Where the River Bends. The event will also feature a dance party, cider, donuts, games, and prizes. There will also be a craft area. Admission is free with registration and the museum will be closed to the public except for this event. Art Night (Halloween Edition)Oct. 25 from 7 p.m. - 2 a.m. at Make Art Work/Dreamtroit; 21+; instagram.com/artnightdetroitMingle with fellow Detroit artists in the upstairs of the Lincoln Street Art Park for a Halloween-themed Art Night. Make an addition to the community drawing, watch other people create, or just jam out to the music. Family Halloween Party Parking Lot TakeoverOct. 26 from 4-8 p.m. at Detroit Fleat; facebook.com/eventsHead to Ferndale’s food truck park for an evening with the family. The large lot will be turned into a Halloween wonderland with activities, food, a bounce house, and tons of candy. Children will also be able to compete for the title of “Best Costume.”
Click to View 21 slides

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

