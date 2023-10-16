Eastern Palace Club to host inaugural PhantaSea Fest inspired by the Key West’s Fantasy Fest

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Eastern Palace Club opened in January in Hazel Park.

A sexy event is coming to metro Detroit, as Eastern Palace Club in Hazel Park has announced its inaugural PhantaSea Fest, inspired by Florida’s Fantasy Fest, New Orleans’ Mardi Gras, and Brazil’s Carnival.

Opened in January, the club has already garnered a loyal group of consistent customers for their Key West-inspired beach bar concept in Hazel Park’s South End district, a rapidly developing area within the city.

Key West’s original Fantasy Fest was first celebrated in 1979 as a way to increase tourism in the area and continues to offer an adult-oriented week filled with several smaller events and parties throughout different spots in the city.

Hazel Park’s week-long festival will aim for the same, taking place from Oct. 24-29 with multiple themed evenings held exclusively at the Eastern Palace Club.

The individual events consist of Tutu Tuesday on Oct. 24, Kinky Karaoke on Oct. 25, Toga Party Time Warp Trivia on Oct. 26, Masquerade on Oct. 27, Happy Endings Dance Party on Oct. 28, and Beachcomber's Bazaar on Oct. 29.

During the week, the club will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to midnight. On Friday and Saturday, the club will extend its hours until 2 a.m.

For more information, people can visit Eastern Palace Club’s Instagram or Facebook.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter