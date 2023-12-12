Detroit’s Satori Circus preps one-man show about the Bermuda Triangle

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Clownin’ around: Satori Circus.

Having launched his one-man show in 1988, Detroit performing artist Russell A. Taylor, aka Satori Circus, isn’t quite a clown or a mime. Behind a face of white makeup with black markings, his performances include music, pantomime, film elements, spoken word, slapstick, and movement. He’s preparing to showcase a new performance art piece titled “SeaStories: Part 3,” which he created along with Brian Dambacher and Tim Suliman. The show, set to be held at local nonprofit gallery Detroit Contemporary, follows the “mysterious, happy-go-lucky, and sometimes aloof life of a good-natured man,” according to a press release. The performance follows Satori Circus being kidnapped, later ending up in the middle of the Bermuda Triangle and left on his own to survive on a mysterious island.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter