Detroit’s Satori Circus preps one-man show about the Bermuda Triangle

Not quite a clown or a mime, Russell A. Taylor’s performances mix music, pantomime, film, spoken word, and slapstick

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 11:20 am

click to enlarge Clownin’ around: Satori Circus. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Clownin’ around: Satori Circus.

Having launched his one-man show in 1988, Detroit performing artist Russell A. Taylor, aka Satori Circus, isn’t quite a clown or a mime. Behind a face of white makeup with black markings, his performances include music, pantomime, film elements, spoken word, slapstick, and movement. He’s preparing to showcase a new performance art piece titled “SeaStories: Part 3,” which he created along with Brian Dambacher and Tim Suliman. The show, set to be held at local nonprofit gallery Detroit Contemporary, follows the “mysterious, happy-go-lucky, and sometimes aloof life of a good-natured man,” according to a press release. The performance follows Satori Circus being kidnapped, later ending up in the middle of the Bermuda Triangle and left on his own to survive on a mysterious island.

Event Details
SeaStories: Part 3 (a new performance art piece - by SATORI CIRCUS)

SeaStories: Part 3 (a new performance art piece - by SATORI CIRCUS)

Fri., Dec. 15, 8:30-11 p.m., Dec. 15-16, 6-8 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 16, 6-8 & 8:30-11 p.m.

Detroit Contemporary 487 West Alexandrine Street, Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$15

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

