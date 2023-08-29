Detroit’s Lincoln Street Art Park is crowdfunding for a pollinator garden and youth learning center

Courtesy photo Lincoln Street Art Park’s Activi-Tree Learning Center will host field trips, camps, and activities for kids.

Lincoln Street Art Park reopened earlier this month with its first Full Moon party after years of construction on its adjacent Dreamtroit apartment complex. Now the art park hopes to restore an environmental learning center, install solar panels, and build pollinator gardens onsite.

Lincoln Street Art Park has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $25,000 for its Activi-Tree Learning Center. If the campaign reaches its goal by Oct. 29, the project will be awarded a matching grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Public Spaces Community Places Program.

The Activi-Tree Learning Center will be centered in a shipping container that once complete will be used for events, field trips, and camps for children. With the grant, local nonprofit Green Living Science also plans to partner with the art park and neighboring Recycle Here to install solar panels, seating, waste and recycling programs, and pollinator gardens in the park’s greenspace.

The Public Spaces Community Places initiative was started in 2014 and the MEDC has provided more than $11.8 million in matching grants for community improvement projects so far.

For more information, or to donate, see the project’s Patronicity page.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter