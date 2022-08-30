Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit’s Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off

Featured artists include Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, and more

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 1:27 pm

click to enlarge A photo from 2017's Eastern Market After Dark. The event is back this year after two year hiatus. - Mike Pfeiffer
Mike Pfeiffer
A photo from 2017's Eastern Market After Dark. The event is back this year after two year hiatus.

On Sept. 15, Eastern Market After Dark is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market will be filled with live music, art, and fashion during the open-studio event from 6-11 p.m.

Shed 2 of the market will highlight stories from Detroit’s North End community in partnership with artists Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, Reshounn Foster, LaDonna Little, the Underground Music Academy, and more. The American Institute of Architecture Detroit Chapter will take over Shed 3 with its Celebration of Architecture, and elsewhere in Eastern Market The Detroit City Marching Band and music collective d.Cipher will perform.

The FET!SH Project, spearheaded by artist Laura Earle, will also pop up with a flashmob fashion show featuring 16 Detroit women artists challenging female tropes in the media.

Eastern Market After Dark was created in 2012 with an emphasis on showcasing Detroit artists, businesses, and designers. Initially, it attracted around 4,000 people and grew to more than 25,000 attendees in 2019.

The event is part of the Detroit Month of Design produced by Design Core Detroit which includes loads of art programming across the city during September. It’s a celebration of Detroit’s status as the one and only UNESCO Design City in the entire U.S.A. In other words, Detroit is teeming with creative, visionary talent and the whole world is recognizing it.

For more information, see designcore.org/month-of-design.

From 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Eastern Market; 2500 Russell St., Detroit.

