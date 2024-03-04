Detroit Youth Poetry Con hosts free event with Michigan Poet Laureate Nandi Comer and author Ross Gay

click to enlarge Courtesy photos Ross Gay and Nandi Comer.

InsideOut Literary Arts is hosting its second annual Detroit Youth Poetry Con on Saturday, March 9. Last year, InsideOut brought award-winning poet, essayist, and music writer Hanif Abdurraqib to the city for the day-long workshop series and this year it’s tapping one of Detroit’s own. Michigan Poet Laureate Nandi Comer is one of this year’s featured writers alongside best-selling author Ross Gay. The two will host creative writing workshops and community building activities for teens ages 13-19 from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Wayne State University Student Center.

We’re not teenagers (obviously), but we’d jump at the chance to learn from such esteemed writers as Comer and Gay if we could — especially if it was free, and it is. This is a pretty boss chance for young writers to meet and learn from literary professionals.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our students — and the greater community, for that matter — will have the opportunity to see Ross Gay and Nandi Comer at our upcoming Poetry Con,” InsideOut executive director Suma Karaman Rosen said. “While certainly distinct, both of these writers beautifully exemplify the power of finding, honing and sharing your unique voice — that’s something that InsideOut wants all our young people to experience, and something I personally find deeply soul-affirming.”

Luckily for us adults, the day will conclude with a poetry reading open to all ages featuring Gay, Comer, and youth poets as part of InsideOut’s Visiting Writers Series. The reading will be held at Wayne State University’s Hilberry Gateway Theatre from 7-8:30 p.m. While the Poetry Con is free, tickets for the reading cost $25 and for $60, you can also get a signed copy of Gay’s newest essay collection The Book of (More) Delights. —Randiah Camille Green

From 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9; Wayne State University Student Center; Free for the Youth Poetry Con (registration required); $25-$60 for Visiting Writers Series; insideoutdetroit.org.

