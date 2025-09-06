Around the World in a Weekend: Wonders of the World at the Michigan Renaissance Festival
September 6 & 7, 2025
Holly, MI – Embark on a global adventure! From the captivating belly dancing contest to vibrant ethnic dances and steampunk flair, this weekend, September 6 & 7, 2025, is a celebration of cultures, creativity, and captivating performances from around the world. A feast for the senses is sure to delight!
Featured Attractions:
• World Market – Explore treasures, crafts, and unique goods inspired by cultures across the globe.
• Belly Dancing Competition – Dancers showcase mesmerizing movement, artistry, and dazzling costumes.
• Steampunk & Sci-Fi Costume Contests – From Victorian gears to galaxies far, far away, contestants bring their boldest looks to life.
• Cultural Entertainment – Enjoy music, dance, and performances that highlight traditions and artistry from around the world.
What’s New This Season:
• Wicked Wand Workshop – A magical new stop where kids can craft and customize their very own wand.
• Ninja Warrior Challenge – Test your strength, speed, and balance on this high energy course.
• Petting Zoo – Perfect for families, little ones can meet and greet adorable animals. • Viking Invasion – Experience roaring and skilled activities, and Norse-inspired fun every weekend of the festival.
Guests can also feast on festival favorites, shop more than 200 artisan booths, and enjoy continuous entertainment across 17 lively stages.
Details & Tickets: michrenfest.com
When: September 6th & 7th
Where: 12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly, MI 48442