Ann Arbor’s FoolMoon announces out-of-this-world details for 13th annual festival of lights

This year’s theme is UFOs (‘unidentified foolish objects’)

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 11:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
The illuminated FoolMoon festival returns to Ann Arbor. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The illuminated FoolMoon festival returns to Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor’s 1th annual FoolMoon festival is set to return to the streets of Kerrytown on Friday, April 7, and on Wednesday organizers announced new details for the event.

“With a theme of UFOs (unidentified foolish objects), guests will be transported to another galaxy, so let’s blast off!” organizers said.

As usual, the festival includes a procession of illuminated art installations, pop-up performances, and a dance party.

This year features a number of guest artists. Those include Allida Warn’s “Mahtava” (Finnish for “spectacular” or “awesome”), which organizers describe “a giant inflatable explosion with tendrils emerging from a pod that seems to breathe, dangling in the market, moving and changing colors to create joyful fun while the DJ and others jam out.”

Another out-of-this-world installation is “WHOOPS!” by Carrie Beattie, which is described as “a spacecraft [that] has just foolishly crashed into a lab containing specimens of unidentified foolish origin.”

Performers include Yoda the Bard, Necto Nightclub’s resident DJ, who starts at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., nationally competitive jump rope team Jumpin’ AllStars will perform and teach jump rope lessons with illuminated ropes.

The illuminated procession kicks off at 8:15 p.m. from two locations: the Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Branch (343 Fifth Ave.) and the Ann Arbor Farmers Market (4th Street side). It will be led by the Detroit Party Marching Band and Groove.

More information is available at assembli.us.

Event Details
FoolMoon

FoolMoon

Fri., April 7, 7-10 p.m.

Downtown Ann Arbor 530 South State Street, Ann Arbor Downtown Ann Arbor

Buy Tickets

FREE/Donation

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Free Will Astrology (March 22-28)

By Rob Brezsny

Cauleen Smith’s ‘Drylongso’ and Amir Naderi’s ‘The Runner’ show this weekend at Cinema Detroit and the DFT

By George Elkind

A still from Drylongso.

Tylonn J. Sawyer brings ‘Dark Matter’ to N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art

By Randiah Camille Green

Tylonn J. Sawyer.

Detroit fashion and hip-hop is front and center at ‘Dream’s Most Wanted Fashion Exhibit’ event

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit fashion and hip-hop is front and center at ‘Dream’s Most Wanted Fashion Exhibit’ event (2)

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (March 22-28)

By Rob Brezsny

Cauleen Smith’s ‘Drylongso’ and Amir Naderi’s ‘The Runner’ show this weekend at Cinema Detroit and the DFT

By George Elkind

A still from Drylongso.

Detroit fashion and hip-hop is front and center at ‘Dream’s Most Wanted Fashion Exhibit’ event

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit fashion and hip-hop is front and center at ‘Dream’s Most Wanted Fashion Exhibit’ event (2)

‘A Couple’ deals in bygone love and longtime loss

By George Elkind

Nathalie Boutefeu as Sophia Tolstoy in Frederick Wiseman's A Couple.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us