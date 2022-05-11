Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

A rotation of 75 food trucks starts serving in downtown Detroit on Monday

Staff pick

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 11:08 am

click to enlarge Downtown Street Eats starts Monday, May 16. - COURTESY OF DOWNTOWN DETROIT PARTNERSHIP
Courtesy of Downtown Detroit Partnership
Downtown Street Eats starts Monday, May 16.

Food trucks and pop-ups for lunch in downtown Detroit? Yes, please. Detroit’s Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade will host a rotating fleet of 75 food trucks for Downtown Street Eats, Michigan’s largest food truck experience. They’ll be serving tasty eats on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, May 16 and running through Oct. 14. The food trucks will vary each day, and the first week includes Los Dos Amigos, Smoke Ring BBQ, Little Brothers Burgers, Stix & Stone Pizza, House of Mac, and more.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 16 through Oct. 14. Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade are located next to Campus Martius; 800 Woodward Ave, Detroit. Check for weekly lineups at downtowndetroit.org.

Trending

Arts & Culture Slideshows

