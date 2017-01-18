This photo of Detroit from space will give you an existential crisis

Want to feel like a worthless pile of garbage on this lovely Wednesday morning? Just take a look at this photo
of our greater Detroit area that was tweeted from space by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and you will soon realize that you are just a tiny ant on this giant anthill that we call Earth and start to wonder, "Why am I even here?" "Is this even worth it?" "How much wood can a woodchuck actually
chuck?"
Sorry, I'm spiraling out now. Maybe this photo doesn't make you feel like a cog in the machine, and for that, I salute you. I, on the other hand, am having an existential crisis that I will later bring up in therapy in 10 years. Sigh.
ANYWAY, this photo from space that shows Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland (what up Cleveland Scene!),
Ann Arbor, Flint, and Lansing.
What makes this photo extra ~cool~ is that it beautifully showcases the new LED lights that were recently installed all around Detroit. 65,ooo LED streetlights were added to the city, so to quote my queen Rihanna, Detroit is shining "bright like a diamond" from space.