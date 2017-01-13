The Taco Bell fried chicken taco shell is the answer to our junk food prayers

Because you've sufficiently recovered from your holiday season food coma. And, you were never really planning to stick to your New Year's resolution of eating a healthier diet.
USA Today says
that Taco Bell has announced it will nationally release (including in, duh, metro Detroit) its Naked Chicken Chalupa, a monstrosity made with...
wait for it...
A taco shell made entirely of fried CHICKEN.
The latest in the chain's radical line of buzzworthy food is expected to roll out Jan. 26. Filling the seasoned, white meat vessel is shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and an avocado ranch sauce (so, essentially a salad housed in a deep-fried frame).
If this artery-clogging beast looks vaguely familiar, it's because it is. You might recall that fellow Yum! Brands chain KFC shocked the fast food world when it first introduced the Double Down - a pseudo sandwich made with bacon, two types of melted cheese, secret sauce, all stuffed between two slabs of Original Recipe chicken.
...Which was followed with the Double Down hot dog.
Of course, nothing compares to the reigning champion in weird taco-eques creations from the Bell - The Doritos Locos Taco.
We'll have to weigh in whether the Naked Chicken Chalupa even comes close. It can be had for $2.99 or $5 in a meal combo.
YOU'RE WELCOME.