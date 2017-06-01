News Hits

Thursday, June 1, 2017

News Hits

The congressman who said God would 'take care of' climate change is from Michigan

Posted By on Thu, Jun 1, 2017 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER.
  • Twitter.
U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg said last week that God alone could fix climate change — not humans.

Congressman Walberg is a Republican and represents Michigan's 7th district and said the baffling statement during a town hall meeting in Coldwater, MI.

In Walberg's defense, he did admit that he believes climate change is a real thing, but doesn't see it as being a "real problem."

"I believe there's climate change. I believe there's been climate change since the beginning of time," Walberg said, reported by Time. He went on to say, "Do I think man has some impact? Yeah, of course." But things head south when he adds, "Can man change the entire universe? No."

giphy_19_.gif

The real kicker comes in when he starts to justify his meaning. "Why do I believe that? Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I'm confident that, if there's a real problem, he can take care of it."

Let us know how that's going for you when the next hurricane, tornado, or tsunami destroys a city and kills hundreds of people, Tim.

News Hits

