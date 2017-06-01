The congressman who said God would 'take care of' climate change is from Michigan

click to enlarge
U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg said last week that God alone could fix climate change — not humans.
Congressman Walberg is a Republican and represents Michigan's 7th district and said the baffling statement during a town hall meeting in Coldwater, MI.
In Walberg's defense, he did admit that he believes climate change is a real thing, but doesn't see it as being a "real problem."
"I believe there's climate change. I believe there's been climate change since the beginning of time," Walberg said, reported by Time
. He went on to say, "Do I think man has some impact? Yeah, of course." But things head south when he adds, "Can man change the entire universe? No."
The real kicker comes in when he starts to justify his meaning. "Why do I believe that? Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I'm confident that, if there's a real problem, he can take care of it."
Let us know how that's going for you when the next hurricane, tornado, or tsunami destroys a city and kills hundreds of people, Tim.