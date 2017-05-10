News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

News Hits

This Michigan Republican wants to investigate Trump's ties to Russia

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge Rep. Justin Amash. - WIKIPEDIA
  • Wikipedia
  • Rep. Justin Amash.
In case you somehow missed it, Trump fired James Comey, the director of the FBI, and the man who was leading the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia.

Many people are calling the move "Nixonian", while Kellyanne Conway says it "had nothing to do with Russia." Either way, many Democrat lawmakers are calling for an independent prosecutor to step in and lead an investigation.

Many politicians on the right are also calling for an investigation. One such Republican, Congressman Justin Amash of Michigan's third district, tweeted a bold statement for even a Republican yesterday.
 
The letter that Amash is referring to is Trump's letter dismissing FBI Director Comey.
 
Other Michigan lawmakers have spoken out against Comey's termination including Senator Debbie Stabenow, Senator Gary Peters, and Rep. Dan Kildee. But besides Amash, Republicans from Michigan have been silent on the issue.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Corktown crime wave continues with third Nemo's break-in this year Read More

  2. How an alleged snitch scheme led Detroit police to wrongly land dozens behind bars Read More

  3. Horoscopes (May 10-16) Read More

  4. The difficulty in defining 1967 Read More

  5. Does Virgil Smith Jr. deserve another shot? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...