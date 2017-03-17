Police: DNA links man charged with shooting 2 Detroit officers to WSU Sgt. Rose's death

Raymond Durham, 60, is alleged to have shot and wounded two Detroit police officers Wednesday and is suspected in WSU Sgt. Collin Rose's Nov. 22 killing.

Police say DNA evidence links the man charged with shooting and wounding two Detroit officers Wednesday night to the killing of Wayne State Police Sgt. Collin Rose.Detroit Police Chief James Craig said in a Friday news conference that Raymond Durham, 60, has become the prime suspect in the Nov. 22 killing. Police had previously arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with Rose's death but dropped the charges due to insufficient evidence "We've worked very hard to get to this day," said Craig. "This does not signify closure."

WDIV, citing anonymous sources within the department, reports that

Durham’s DNA was found on a flashlight and glove at the scene of Rose’s killing. Rose was killed in Woodbridge, about a mile north of the area where the two Detroit police officers were shot Wednesday night. The .38 caliber revolver Durham allegedly used in that shooting has been sent in for ballistics testing. The gun used to kill Rose was never found.

click to enlarge The location's of Wednesday night's shooting on Ash near Tillman street on the city's West Side.