News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

News Hits

Trump effect: Newly appointed Macomb County clerk is reportedly a bully

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge Downtown Mount Clemens - FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
  • Downtown Mount Clemens

Karen Spranger has only been the Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds since January and she is already making a name for herself. Some of her accomplishments to date include firing two chief deputies, lost her computer privileges, and wants the county to fund an independent counsel so she can basically fire unionized employees. Whew!

There have been reports since mid-February that the newly elected Spranger has created a hostile work environment and even harassed other employees. A letter from HR Director Eric Heppich published by the Macomb Daily notes that some employees turned to prescribed medication to deal with her antics.

Just this past weekend, Spranger fired Paul Kardasz, who was her chief deputy clerk. Kardasz told the Detroit Free Press that "it's been a weird environment, very stressful."

On Monday, Spranger then fired Erin Stahl, who was her deputy register of deeds. Stahl and Kardasz's termination letters did not state a reason for their departure.

Spranger's win of the election sparked a debate on if she was even qualified for the position in the first place. Spranger, who is a Republican, has never held public office before being elected. Many think that the only reason she won her race was because Macomb County voted for Donald Trump, something being coined on the internet as "unfit for office trickle-down."

The similarities between Spranger and Trump are striking, (bullies, firing employees for no reason, unqualified) but how long will it take Macomb County residents to regret their decision?  


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nexus wants to use eminent domain to ram a pipeline through Michigan and Ohio — and you to help pay for it Read More

  2. Is Detroit’s comeback a myth? Read More

  3. Baby maybe? New podcast follows one couple's quest for an answer Read More

  4. A selection of St. Patrick’s Parade Day and St. Patrick’s Day parties Read More

  5. Enbridge defends controversial Line 5 Great Lakes pipeline amid protests Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation