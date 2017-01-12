City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 12, 2017

City Slang

Aaliyah's music inexplicably surfaced on Apple's music services last night

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge AALIYAH'S POSTHUMOUS GREATEST HITS COMP, ULTIMATE AALIYAH
  • Aaliyah's posthumous greatest hits comp, Ultimate Aaliyah
For years, much of the late Detroit pop star Aaliyah's best music has been noticeably absent from digital download and music streaming services.

But as Fader reports, Aaliyah's posthumous 2005 greatest hits comp Ultimate Aaliyah unceremoniously surfaced on iTunes and Apple Music Wednesday night. The comp features some of Aaliyah's best songs, many of which are not otherwise available online, including “One in a Million,” “Try Again,” and “Are You That Somebody." An undeniable banger that still enjoys regular airplay on Detroit radio, “Are You That Somebody” has never been commercially released. (OK, except on the Dr. Doolittle soundtrack. And a vinyl Dr. Doolittle-branded single.)

The subject of Aaliyah's back catalog, the digital distribution of which has been at the center over a legal dispute between various entities, got a closer look in a recent Complex article, “The Inexplicable Online Absence of Aaliyah’s Best Music.” Previously, the only Aaliyah record available online was Age Ain't Nothing But a Number. In 2013, a company called Craze Digital briefly distributed One in a Million and Aaliyah on iTunes before being sued for not holding the copyright. The albums have since been removed.

Curiously, Ultimate Aaliyah appears on Apple's services under "Craze Productions." If you're an Aaliyah fan, you might want to download this before it vanishes.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Meet the 22-year-old woman running for mayor of Detroit Read More

  2. Feedback (Jan 4-10) Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Jan 11-17) Read More

  4. Detroit Cycle Boat coming to metro Detroit Read More

  5. Is the Motor City ready for autonomous cars? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation