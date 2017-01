Study lists top Mich. towns to raise a family (Madonna would not approve)

click image City of Rochester website

Neighborhood street in Rochester

Personal finance website WalletHub has analyzed the best cities in Michigan to raise a family, comparing 104 cities in the state across 21 key metrics including median family income, school-system quality, housing affordability, and number of playgrounds.Let's just cut right to it:1. Rochester2. East Grand Rapids3. Beverly Hills4. Novi5. South Lyon6. Grosse Pointe Woods7. Troy8. Forest Hills9. Birmingham10. Ann Arbor11. Berkley12. Farmington13. Grosse Pointe Park14. New Baltimore15. Midland16. Royal Oak17 Holland18. Rochester Hills19. Traverse City20. ClawsonIt's safe to say that pop queen Madonna would probably disagree vehemently with this list. When asked on The Howard Stern Show about why she didn't return to Michigan even after a difficult New York City stint, Madonna responded: “Well, have you ever been to Rochester, Michigan?”Read WalletHub's full report here