Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Study lists top Mich. towns to raise a family (Madonna would not approve)
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 8:56 AM
Personal finance website WalletHub has analyzed the best cities in Michigan to raise a family, comparing 104 cities in the state across 21 key metrics including median family income, school-system quality, housing affordability, and number of playgrounds.
Let's just cut right to it:
1. Rochester
2. East Grand Rapids
3. Beverly Hills
4. Novi
5. South Lyon
6. Grosse Pointe Woods
7. Troy
8. Forest Hills
9. Birmingham
10. Ann Arbor
11. Berkley
12. Farmington
13. Grosse Pointe Park
14. New Baltimore
15. Midland
16. Royal Oak
17 Holland
18. Rochester Hills
19. Traverse City
20. Clawson
It's safe to say that pop queen Madonna would probably disagree vehemently with this list. When asked on The Howard Stern Show
about why she didn't return to Michigan even after a difficult New York City stint, Madonna responded: “Well, have you ever been to Rochester, Michigan?”
Read WalletHub's full report here
.
