Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Study lists top Mich. towns to raise a family (Madonna would not approve)

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 8:56 AM

click image Neighborhood street in Rochester - CITY OF ROCHESTER WEBSITE
  • City of Rochester website
  • Neighborhood street in Rochester

Personal finance website WalletHub has analyzed the best cities in Michigan to raise a family, comparing 104 cities in the state across 21 key metrics including median family income, school-system quality, housing affordability, and number of playgrounds.

Let's just cut right to it:

1. Rochester
2. East Grand Rapids
3. Beverly Hills
4. Novi
5. South Lyon
6. Grosse Pointe Woods
7. Troy
8. Forest Hills
9. Birmingham
10. Ann Arbor
11. Berkley
12. Farmington
13. Grosse Pointe Park
14. New Baltimore
15. Midland
16. Royal Oak
17 Holland
18. Rochester Hills
19. Traverse City
20. Clawson

It's safe to say that pop queen Madonna would probably disagree vehemently with this list. When asked on The Howard Stern Show about why she didn't return to Michigan even after a difficult New York City stint, Madonna responded: “Well, have you ever been to Rochester, Michigan?”

Read WalletHub's full report here.

