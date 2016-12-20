News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

News Hits

WSU's Students Organize for Syria chapter holds candlelight vigil for Aleppo

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 12:11 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SARAH RAHAL
  • Photo by Sarah Rahal
On Monday, Wayne State University's Students Organize for Syria chapter hosted a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with Aleppo in Detroit's Campus Martius.

Despite the frigid temperatures and a wind that wouldn't allow candles to stay lit, what started as a gathering of 15  grew to about 30, with passerby joining.

Speakers included SOS representatives, TJ Rogers from the Freedom House in Detroit, and University of Michigan graduate Besher Kashlan, who read his poem "A letter to Humanity."
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SARAH RAHAL
  • Photo by Sarah Rahal
Amal Rass, a WSU sophomore and national SOS board member, said the gathering was six years overdue.

“The Syrian people need our support, but they also need our voice. We are privileged with the freedom and democracy that thousands of Syrians are literally dying for, and we can use that to help them,” she said. “We can call and email our elected officials and ask them to support legislation that would save Syrian lives. We can also urge our legislators to bring in more refugees and help resettle more Syrians.”

"It's been over five years that the world has watched hundreds of thousands of parents, siblings and children tortured, killed and stripped of their freedom. Freedom so many of us have and take for granted," said WSU student Mayssa Masri. "It's been over five years that the world has watched millions of Syrians flee their war-torn homes in seek of refuge, but the world turned its back on them and closed their doors to them when they needed support.”

View a slideshow of photos from the event here.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Sarah Rahal

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The sad reason Aaliyah's music has disappeared from the Internet Read More

  2. Uber driver stabs passenger in Bloomfield Twp. for disrespecting his Honda Civic Read More

  3. Feedback (11/30-12/6) Read More

  4. Medical marijuana fees fund Michigan's War on Drugs Read More

  5. Horoscopes (Dec14-20) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation