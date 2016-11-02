16 things happening in metro Detroit this week 

Wed, 11/2- Sat, 11/26

Kinka Snow and Patricia Simpson Exhibit@ Lawrence Street GalleryKinka (Karen) Snow creates from her heart. Her paintings are abstract pieces of the puzzle that is discovering your personal identity. At the Lawrence Street Gallery, Snow's work, along with the work of Patricia Simpson's, will be displayed together in an exhibit for most of November. Simpson spent three decades as a teacher, but never let her passion for art fall to the wayside. Her work is a focused blend of Asian, Australian, and African culture, and she uses a variety of mediums to create her unique pieces.

Thursday-Sunday, 11/3-6

Youmacon@ Cobo Center & Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance CenterGear up in your best cosplay and get some tickets for the 12th annual Youmacon — a Comic-Con style event devoted to Japanese pop culture, especially anime and video games. Special guests will include Cristina Vee (Netflix’s Knights of Sidonia, Madoka Magica), Lisa Ortiz (Street Fighter V, Yu-Gi-Oh), Chris Rager (Dragon Ball Z, Full Metal Alchemist, and many more). It’s going to be a fantastic four days, filled with plenty of panels and workshops that’ll definitely appeal to all guests. You definitely don’t want to miss out on the “Live Action Mario Party!”

Thursday, 11/3

Ray and Laura's Comedy Showcase@ Small'sGet ready for a night of laughing your buns off. This time around the monthly comedy showcase, hosted by the very funny Laura Witowski and Ray Hollifield, will feature Los Angeles native Zachary Stein, plus Ray and Laura favorites Jeff Horste and Esther Nevarez, and newcomers Victoria Manthei Mansberger and Brennan Schoen from Kalamazoo. It'll be a night that everyone can enjoy.

Thursday-Saturday, 11/3-5

The Crucible@ Cranbrook TheatreIn 1953, the Rosenbergs were executed and Arthur Miller'swas theof the year. Everyone wanted to see it. It was, and is, sensationally deep. An allegory for the United States' paranoia about communists infiltrating the U.S. disguised as just a well-written play about the Salem witch trials, this commentary on the danger that witch hunts pose to freedom sadly remains relevant.will make you think. It is a must-see for theater lovers, history lovers, commies, and 'muricans.

Thursday, 11/3

Morris Day & the Time@ Soundboard at Motor City CasinoGet ready to get funky with Morris Day and the Time’s super tight brand of R&B, which is sure to make you want to put on your dancing shoes. The group, which was notoriously featured in Purple Rain and has toured with Prince, first came on the scene like a tidal wave in 1981. They have since had gold and platinum-selling albums. If you missed them when they came here in 2013, here’s your shot at redemption. Go see them now. It’s what Prince would want.

Friday, 11/4

Tribute to Moondog@ TrinosophesComposer Frank Pahl has put together this set of classic pieces by the legendary composer Louis Hardin aka Moondog in honor of his birthday. The combos Scavenger Quartet will perform, as well as the Lovely and the Wretched. Blind for most of his life, Moondog was first known as a New York street person, “the Viking of 6th Ave.” New York Philharmonic conductor Artur Rodziski was an early fan of his idiosyncratic, repetitive work. That resulted in Moondog being recorded as early as 1953, making him one of the original architects of minimalist music. This will be awesome.

Friday, 11/4

Well Done Goods Grand Opening@ Well Done GoodsThis is going to be your favorite holiday shopping stop. Well Done Goods by Cyberoptix (yes, they used to be just ties, but they’ve branched out!) will feature all sorts of handmade goods. There’s going to be plenty of women’s clothing and accessories as well as men’s. There will also be a bunch of barware and vintage oddities for you to blow your money on. Also, this grand opening is going to be a pretty rad party.

Friday, 11/4

Hedwig and the Angry Inch@ The Michigan TheaterSo, this isn't just your run-of-the-millscreening, which would honestly be awesome enough. This is a special Get Out the Vote screening featuring a live commentary from John Cameron Mitchell aka the first Hedwig, and the film/musical's writer and director. The film is the story of Hedwig, the victim of a botched sex-change operation who is also genderqueer rock star. She's a German immigrant trapped in Kansas, who eventually finds love and acceptance in this film version of the Tony Award-winning punk rock musical.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; michtheater.org; Tickets are $8-$10.

Friday, 11/4

DJ Butter@ PJ’s Lager HouseThis early event is a free listening party for DJ Butter’s new album The Art of Rock Climbing. DJ Butter has been at the center of Detroit hip-hop for the last 20 years. He’s worked with Eminem, D12, Miz Korona, and many more. He’s an integral piece of Detroit hip-hop’s fabric, and he’s released more than 250 mixtapes in his career. Definitely one of the most talented DJs to come out of Detroit, he, Boldy James, and Kokane are going to be one hell of a group to see.

Saturday, 11/5

Jo Serrapere@ The ArkThere’s so many record release parties this time of year; these are always the most fun events! Jo Serrapere and the LaFawndas invite you to celebrate the release of their new album, Dollar Store Nation, on the Michigan-based Earthwork Music Label. Detroit Music Award-winner Serrapere is an independent American roots musician (Americana, garage rock, alt-country, folk, swing, blues) and clinical psychologist from Dearborn. She has performed twice on A Prairie Home Companion, so you know this is the real deal. Jo has put together a new group that includes two members of the sorely missed Stella. The new tunes are socially critical, with a lot of humor to help it go down easy.

Saturday, 11/5

Sheryl Underwood: Bullying is No Joke Fundraiser@ Music HallTalk-show host and comedian Sheryl Underwood is bringing her award-winning stand-up to Detroit. You know her from frequent appearances onin 1992; her radio show,(which is featured on Jamie Foxx's SiriusXM radio station); and a host on the daytime talk show,(it's a clever name). She joinedin 2011, replacing Leah Remini. This fundraiser performance is going to be a hoot, and Underwood will be joined by fellow comedians Red Grant, Dominique Hourani, and Guy Torry. Proceeds go to Defeat the Label, an international nonprofit. Go have a laugh this week and feel good about doing it.

Saturday, 11/5

10 Alarm Chili Challenge@ Detroit ZooDetroit Police Capt. Ken Steil was killed in the line of duty in September, and proceeds from this year's 10-Alarm Chili Challenge will help support his wife and children. The 10-Alarm Chili Challenge includes an all-you-can-eat chili eating contest, live music, and a cash bar. Plus, it's at the zoo, so you'll have plenty of ways to enjoy yourselves and keep the kids busy.

The event starts at noon; 8450 W. 10 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; detroitzoo.org. Admission to the zoo is $10, and tent admission is an additional $10.

Saturday, 11/5

Handgrenades Tunnels Release Party@The Loving TouchOne of Detroit’s most killer alt-rock bands since their formation in 2008, and arguably the best alternative band from Downriver since Sponge, Handgrenades has a reputation for performing great shows. The band’s highly anticipated fourth album, Tunnels, has a Nov. 4 release date, and the first single “Daily Routine” will please both ex-emo kids and alt-hipster fans alike. If you haven’t heard anything from their three previous albums (Easier, The Morning After, Three Cheers for The Wonder Years), then just imagine Arctic Monkeys, but less groovy and more dance-y. They definitely have a very indie, hi-fi feel about them, but it’s all energized, and their melodies are almost Monkees-esque thanks to the satisfyingly catchy nature of their refrains. Handgrenades can even sound, occasionally, like early R.E.M. circa Reckoning. The release party at the Loving Touch is going to be a pretty rad time, and their tour will start on Nov. 17.

The show starts at 8 p.m.; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; thelovingtouchferndale.com; Tickets are $5.

Sunday, 11/6

An Evening with Booker T. Jones@ El ClubHe’s blues, he’s rock ‘n’ roll, he’s R&B, he’s soul. He’s Booker T. Jones, and he’s behind many of your favorite acts from the 1960s to the present. He’s worked with Bill Withers, Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and even Rancid. Since he started out as a rock in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 18, he’s been a darling of fans and critics alike. From his time as a solo artist and producer to his three spans with Booker T & the M.G.’s (who he is playing with presently), Jones has acquired a fervent fan base, and along his career’s strange and diverse path, he’s earned four Grammy Awards, along with a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement. A night to see this legend in action will be an indispensable chance for pretty much anyone who has ever liked music.

Monday, 11/7

Hiss Golden Messenger@The Loving TouchIndie folk/alternative country band Hiss Golden Messenger, led by M.C. Taylor (formerly of hardcore band Ex-Ignota and indie rock band the Court & Spark), will perform their Byrd-like tracks from their 2015 release, Heart Like a Levee. The group, which, in addition to the Byrds, cites Buffalo Springfield and the Beatles as their main influences, captivates fans with Taylor’s incredibly personal lyrics on love, self, and the open road. Hiss Golden Messenger’s multifaceted swamp-pop sure is something you’ll want to see.

Tuesday, 11/8

GusGus@ The Magic BagIceland may have provided the antagonists of Emilio Estevez’s finest film D2: The Mighty Ducks, but for electronica, they’ve provided some of the best groups of the genre. With that said, GusGus, legends of electronics since 1996 and natives of Iceland, will be here soon to promote their latest release, Mexico. The group also plans to release an album before 2016 expires, so there’s also the chance that you’ll hear some even newer material as well. So, come on out, trip-hop and house fans. This one is for you.