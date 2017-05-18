City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 18, 2017

City Slang

Trailer for doc on Stooges/MC5-loving 1970s Aussie act Radio Birdman is here

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge RADIO BIRDMAN PERFORMING LIVE AT BINGHAM HALL, PHOTOGRAPHER UNKNOWN. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Radio Birdman performing live at Bingham Hall, photographer unknown. Courtesy photo.

Thanks to Tim Perlich, today we learned that the documentary film on Australia's cult act Radio Birdman (1974-78), Descent into the Maelstrom: The Radio Birdman Story, is nearing completion. It has its own trailer and everything.


Though they formed in Sydney, Australia in 1974, the group's leader, US-born guitarist/main songwriter Deniz Tek, is from Ann Arbor. He moved to Australia at the age of Radio Birdman's sound not only owed a lot to the hard-driving and high energy music of the late 1960s, but lyrics to songs like "Murder City Nights" referred to Detroit, of course: "Moving to the sound of the midnite masses/ Fighting up terminal seventies stasis/ Cruising down Woodward gotta find me some action/ Looking for a lover with a power reaction." In 1981, Tek formed the unfortunately-named supergroup New Race in Sydney, with the Stooges' guitarist Ron Asheton and the MC5 drummer Dennis Thompson.


Radio Birdman reunited a decade ago to tour and record sporadically, and reviews have been positive; they're touring Australia this summer with Died Pretty, in fact. A separate soundtrack to the documentary, called Funhouse Jukebox Soundtrack, is currently available for pre-order. No word yet on when the film might show in Detroit, but Third Man Cass Corridor would seem to be the obvious spot for it to.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Seeking sonic refuge with saxophonist Marcus Elliot Read More

  2. Live review: Soundgarden's final show at the Fox on Wednesday, May 17 Read More

  3. Chris Cornell once said that St. Andrew's Hall was his favorite club to play Read More

  4. Can't-miss shows of the week: Moonwalks, at MOCAD tonight, and at Whateverfest tomorrow, Saturday, May 20 Read More

  5. Updated: Soundgarden's Chris Cornell commits suicide in Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...