Chrome-plated space robots: Why you should be extra stoked today for Moon Duo's show next month

L to R: Ripley Johnson (guitars, vocals) and Sanae Yamada (keyboards, vocals).

Moon Duo's new music is a breakthrough, in terms of sensibility and sound. We spoke with Moon Duo in advance of their show at El Club on Saturday, April 22. We asked principal members Ripley Johnson (guitars, vocals) and Sanae Yamada (keyboards, vocals) to walk us through their album a bit, from the conceptual elements to the continued integration of third member John Jeffrey (drums). Marijuana has been legalized everywhere they have lived (California, Colorado, and Oregon). Marijuana has been legalized everywhere they have lived (California, Colorado, and Oregon).: We started with 12 songs, too much for one LP. But italso didn’t feel right as a double LP. We didn’t hear our album as acomplete double album experience, like aor. We were also focused on this occult theme. So we had theidea to group the songs into a “dark” record and “light” record. Werecorded and mixed the songs with that in mind. We mixed the darkrecord (volume one) in Berlin and the light record (volume two) inPortland (in the summer!).: We also really liked the idea of linking the releases tothe seasons they reference, with a time of waiting in between. Theoccult architecture concept is more to do with innate, essentialarchitecture rather than human-made: the intricate, interconnectedpatterns that compose the fabric of existence, from the smallestsub-microscopic particles to the vastness of the cosmos, from theconcretely material to the ethereal. We weren't entirely sure if thedark/light concept would work out, but the songs really did seem todevelop into two groups as we recorded them.: I was really keen to move away from organ towardsomething more electronic, to focus on movement and texture ratherthan melodic riffs. Synths offer much more diverse possibilities interms of atmosphere.: A good groove should go on as long as it can sustainitself. That’s another reason we were pushing for the two LPs, to giveourselves space for that. There’s also the primitive and tranceaspects, but that’s been our thing from the beginning. And lastly, wejust do what we do. We’re not super slick musicians, who are going tosegue into some kind of reggae bridge in the middle of a song. Wecan’t do that, and we don’t want to know how to do that.: On a number of songs, we recorded the drums, synth bass,rhythm guitar, and a synth drones all playing together at TypeFoundry. Then the two of us did overdubs and vocals at home.: We were trying to push our sound this time around. Inaddition to the expanded synth role, we were open to really fuckingwith everything we recorded. Not just for the sake of it, but I thinkwe wanted to find a zone that was new for us and didn’t sound likeanything else.: On this record, I wanted the synth parts to be liketextural animals that writhe around one another and react to theirsurroundings.: A lot of the vibe of these records comes from Sanae’sawesome synth. I’m not a synth-pop fan, unless it’s weird or reallylo-fi. Chrome, the Screamers, Throbbing Gristle, Cabaret Voltaire — Iguess that kind of stuff maybe would be influences.: Those bands both employ synths in a visceral way — theysound alive, and kind of violent at times.: John Jeffrey, our drummer, is technically a hiredhand, which is how he likes it. But he was there from the beginningfor this album project. He’s Canadian, and lives in Vancouver. For thelast album, he was more of a human drum machine. For this album, weincorporated a lot of the electronic drum pad work that he does live,and recorded a lot of improvised fills and things, which extends thesynth soundscape. He’s great. He listens to almost only jazz.: We wanted to add a live drummer without losing theskeletal consistency of a drum machine, and he manages to pull thatoff. For us, musically, it is not so much about man vs. machine, asabout trying to explore the borderlands.: We’ve never played a real biker bar. I’ve never beenin a real biker bar. But we had a flexi single in a really nice NZmotorcycle ’zine called: I don't know any hard-core bikers, but I can see howpeople who drive for pleasure might dig our music (if indeed they do).We spend so much time on the road I think the flavor of it, thecraving for that anchorless feeling, seeps into the music. It'scertainly something I think about when we're working on a record. Whenwe're recording, it's a season of interiors; touring is the season ofoutward propulsion. When we're in one season, its opposite moves tothe back burner and becomes a space in the mind.: Dystopian sci-fi, directed by Jodorowski or PanosCosmatos or Shane Carruth, starring…: Starring Charlotte Gainsbourg and Tony Leung!was our alternate title for it.