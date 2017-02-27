City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 27, 2017

City Slang

Just announced: Soundgarden plays the Fox in May

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 11:48 AM

SOUNDGARDEN BACK IN THE 1990S. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Soundgarden back in the 1990s. Courtesy photo.

Get ready to lift your lighter to the heavens and scream again, "In my eyes/ Indisposed/ In disguises nooo ooooone knows," as one of your favorite stadium acts of the grunge years, Seattle's very own Soundgarden, brings their big riffs and long flowing locks to the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, May 17.

The Grammy® Award-winning multi-platinum band just announced the show as part of a North American headline tour with. The Pretty Reckless will perform as a special guest. Tickets ($37, $57, $79 and $101.50) go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, Hockeytown Authentics in Troy (without service charge), at all Ticketmaster locations, and Ticketmaster.com.



Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mike Doughty talks new band, Wayne Kramer, and Detroit vs. Memphis Read More

  2. MotorKam navigates an entirely new persona Read More

  3. Is vinyl Detroit's latest growth industry? Read More

  4. Killer Mike and El-P argue that the post-political is the most political Read More

  5. Just announced: John Mayer plays DTE in September Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation