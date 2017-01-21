Madonna tells Trump to 'suck a dick' on live TV and we are here for it

Madonna has always been the one to tell it like it is, and to be honest, we kind of love her for that. During the Women's March on Washington on Saturday afternoon, Madge got up on stage and gave a fired up speech that only Madonna could give.After being introduced by Amy Schumer, Madonna let it rip and dropped a "fuck you" on live television that will forever go down an as epic moment.After, she performed two songs: "Express Yourself" and "Human Nature." During "Human Nature" she got the audience to chant "I'm not your bitch" (which I just did to a photo of Donald Trump, and let me tell you, it was very therapeutic).Then shit got wild once Madonna changed the lyrics to "Donald Trump — suck a dick." The crowd at the march chanted it back, and Madonna, as always, never fails to disappoint.