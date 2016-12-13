City Slang

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

City Slang

Exclusive: Nolan the Ninja premieres brand new video

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge NOLAN THE NINJA ALSO SHOPS AT HELLO RECORDS, JUST LIKE YOU! COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Nolan the Ninja also shops at Hello Records, just like you! Courtesy photo.


We are so stoked to bring you the exclusive premiere for the video to the not-yet-released track "jai." The video below was directed by B. Damon. As it says on the Youtube page, the track is "SYNOPSIS: 4 dilla dawg."


The emcee known as Nolan the Ninja has had a phenomenal time of it these last two years, receiving national recognition as both a lyricist and a beat maker. He’s keeping the energy going by releasing a new beats album, lo fi flips, available Jan. 17, 2017). MT was given the exclusive premiere of the first track “jai.”

The Bandcamp pre-order link is right here, OK.


