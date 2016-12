Exclusive: Nolan the Ninja premieres brand new video

click to enlarge Nolan the Ninja also shops at Hello Records, just like you! Courtesy photo.

We are so stoked to bring you the exclusive premiere for the video to the not-yet-released track "jai." The video below was directed by B. Damon. As it says on the Youtube page, the track is "SYNOPSIS: 4 dilla dawg."The emcee known as Nolan the Ninja has had a phenomenal time of it these last two years, receiving national recognition as both a lyricist and a beat maker. He’s keeping the energy going by releasing a new beats album,available Jan. 17, 2017).was given the exclusive premiere of the first track “jai.” The Bandcamp pre-order link is right here , OK.