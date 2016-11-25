U-M prof details theory on how the presidential election could have been hacked

First, the attackers would probe election offices well in advance in order to find ways to break into their computers. Closer to the election, when it was clear from polling data which states would have close electoral margins, the attackers might spread malware into voting machines in some of these states, rigging the machines to shift a few percent of the vote to favor their desired candidate. This malware would likely be designed to remain inactive during pre-election tests, do its dirty business during the election, then erase itself when the polls close. A skilled attacker’s work might leave no visible signs — though the country might be surprised when results in several close states were off from pre-election polls.But how could the voting machines be hacked if they don't connect to the Internet? Doesn't mater, Halderman says:
Shortly before each election, poll workers copy the ballot design from a regular desktop computer in a government office, and use removable media (like the memory card from a digital camera) to load the ballot onto each machine. That initial computer is almost certainly not well secured, and if an attacker infects it, vote-stealing malware can hitch a ride to every voting machine in the area.Sound like science fiction? Halderman points out a number of proven cyberattacks this year aimed at the Democratic Party apparently meant to interfere with the election, including the hacking of the DNC's emails. The White House has publicly asserted that it believes the Russian government commissioned those attacks.
