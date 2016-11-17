News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 17, 2016

News Hits

Michigan officials will fight federal court order to deliver bottled water in Flint

Posted By on Thu, Nov 17, 2016 at 2:52 PM

The state of Michigan is fighting a court order to deliver bottled water to Flint residents. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • The state of Michigan is fighting a court order to deliver bottled water to Flint residents.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, a federal judge ordered the state of Michigan and the city of Flint to ensure that every Flint household has safe drinking water. That means homes must receive bottled water deliver unless the government verifies, on a regular basis, that the home has a properly installed and maintained faucet filter, or the home declines delivery.

Of course, this whole crisis wouldn't have happened without Gov. Snyder and state Republicans pushing its emergency management legislation through — even after voters rejected it in a statewide referendum. Then, after a Gov. Snyder-appointed emergency manager switched Flint city water to the corrosive Flint River, that city's residents began complaining of rashes and mysterious ailments. Researchers confirmed that the water had toxic amounts of lead, charges the state of Michigan sought to dismiss and discredit.

So what's the state's response to the court order?

It will fight it. Today the state filed a motion to stay with the federal district court in Detroit. And if the motion is denied, the state could also appeal to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The city of Flint did not join the state's stay motion.

Needless to say, the move leaves plaintiffs in the case angry and disgusted.

“It’s sad that the state of Michigan continues to disenfranchise the community of Flint," said Pastor Allen Overton with the Concerned Pastors for Social Action. "What happened to Governor Snyder’s pledge that he would work to fix Flint’s drinking water crisis? This action today inflicts more harm on a city that’s already hurting”

Henry Henderson, Midwest director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, called the attempt to stall the court order "an obvious insult to the people of Flint, whose tap water has been contaminated with lead for more than two years."
Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Michael Jackman

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This bizarre Genesee County mansion is for sale and we can't look away Read More

  2. 'Extremist' Islamophobe blogger keynote speaker at Oakland County business lunch Read More

  3. Kate Upton went on a tweet storm last night and it was glorious Read More

  4. Updated: Warren Mayor cryptically hints at his city's own 'mini version' of Flint on social media Read More

  5. Disturbing video and testimony emerge in case of woman who died in jail on 30-day sentence Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation