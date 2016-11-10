Today: Wolf Eyes to donate all online music sales to progressive causes

Since Bandcamp allows a "pay what you want" structure when a release is technically made available for $0, Wolf Eyes will donate any money that comes in during the next 24 hours to a number of charities benefiting the groups above, making the transactions completely transparent and available on the website.
FUCK TRUMP, TRIP MENTAL - HERE'S WHERE WE WILL DONATE:
Border Angels, an "all volunteer, non profit organisation that advocates for human rights, humane immigration reform, and social justice with a special focus on issues related to issues related to the US-Mexican border." We will provide an event split among their current five causes.
Ruth Ellis Center of Highland Park, MI which exists to “provide short-term and long-term residential safe space and support services for runaway, homeless, and at-risk lesbian, gay, bi-attractional, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth.”
Planned Parenthood, which we will likely choose to donate to a local center so that it may go toward services rather than development if sent to the national level of PP.
