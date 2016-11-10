City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 10, 2016

City Slang

Today: Wolf Eyes to donate all online music sales to progressive causes

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge WOLF EYES. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Wolf Eyes. Courtesy photo.

The long-running Michigan noise band Wolf Eyes is donating all sales from its bandcamp site — where they have dozens of recordings on offer — to three human rights-based institutions until the early afternoon today in response to the news of Donald Trump's election (this 24 hour sale was posted online yesterday afternoon, but we just caught wind).

They have made all their music available for free, at a pay-what-you-want rate, and then will donate all funds received.

Similarly, as Resident Advisor reports, the local label FIT Sound is also donating all sales to progressive causes.

As Wolf Eyes posted on their Facebook, "Although many hear Wolf Eyes as an 'end of the world' band, and surely it feels that way for many, our hope is that it too can be some light in the darkness."

The Wolf Eyes website, www.wolfeyes.net, has been blacked out save for a single sentiment, perhaps crude but straight to the point, representing the band's support for its sisters, people of color, LGBTQ, the disabled, the poor, and all of our freaks out there experiencing systemic oppression under the white straight male order.

Since Bandcamp allows a "pay what you want" structure when a release is technically made available for $0, Wolf Eyes will donate any money that comes in during the next 24 hours to a number of charities benefiting the groups above, making the transactions completely transparent and available on the website.

FUCK TRUMP, TRIP MENTAL - HERE'S WHERE WE WILL DONATE:

Border Angels, an "all volunteer, non profit organisation that advocates for human rights, humane immigration reform, and social justice with a special focus on issues related to issues related to the US-Mexican border." We will provide an event split among their current five causes.

Ruth Ellis Center of Highland Park, MI which exists to “provide short-term and long-term residential safe space and support services for runaway, homeless, and at-risk lesbian, gay, bi-attractional, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth.”

Planned Parenthood, which we will likely choose to donate to a local center so that it may go toward services rather than development if sent to the national level of PP.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. I'm a Muslim who condemns ISIS. White America, do you condemn Trump? Read More

  2. Pissed about the election results? Now is the time to do something about it Read More

  3. This teenager went on Dr. Phil and claimed that Eminem is her Dad Read More

  4. Sugar House to be transformed into Cleveland's Porco tiki lounge for one night Read More

  5. Protesters converge for anti-Trump rally in Campus Martius Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation