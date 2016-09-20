Eastern Michigan University's King Residence Hall vandalized with racist remark

click to enlarge
Shayler Barnes Jr. / The Eastern Echo
On Tuesday, September 20th, Professor Julie Ann Slack found the hate message "KKK" and "Leave N-ggers" plastered on King Hall's west wall. The message was seen at 9 a.m. and authorities were called to investigate.
The message was being removed by engineering at 10:30 a.m. EMU's newspaper, the Eastern Echo
, who reported the incident shortly after it happened, promises to keep its readers updated on its Facebook
page.
University President, James Smith, released a statement
assuring parents, faculty and students that, "The University strongly condemns such a racist and thoughtless act, which runs completely counter to the values and welcoming environment of our highly diverse Eastern Michigan University community."
Smith also says that authorities do not know who the vandal is, but hope that surrounding security cameras can help track down a suspect.