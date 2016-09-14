Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Table and Bar

'Voter registration (and taco trucks) on every corner' this Friday in southwest Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Sep 14, 2016 at 3:39 PM

click image TACO TRUCK PARTY/FACEBOOK
  • Taco Truck Party/Facebook
The "Taco Truck Party" is continuing to gain momentum across the nation in this historic presidential election.

Following the delicious threat by a Trump supporter who predicts #tacotrucksoneverycorner should Hillary Clinton become president, taco trucks are now increasingly adding voter registration site and vehicle for political discourse to their savory menus.

Here in southwest Detroit, eight mobile taquerias are joining in this Friday. Organizers have galvanized several El Parian locations: Tacos El Rodeo, El Taquito, El Imperial, Tacos El Toro, and Tacos El Caballo. Volunteers will be on hand to make sure that get a side of voter registration with your tacos de pollo.

The local drive comes after a tasty protest Sept. 3 wherein the Tacos El Caballo truck proprietors parked outside the Great Faith Ministries Church when Trump came to town - both to slang tacos and show detractors the contributions of immigrants.

Similar forms of activism is taking shape elsewhere across the United States.

The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, in its so-called "Guac the Vote" effort, is encouraging taco truck vendors to park outside of polling places on Election Day.

Meanwhile, OC Weekly editor Gustavo Arellano, syndicated Latino cartoonist Lalo Alcarez, and cohort Bill Esparza have taken the movement a step further with the creation of the "Taco Truck Party" on Facebook. A description of the party says it's a "pro-immigration political movement to unite Americans through tacos to combat racism, pendejadas and nativism" and urges voters to "Make America Asada Again."

Uniting Americans through tacos? That's one campaign we can vote for.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan to welcome first full-scale Chick-fil-A's next month Read More

  2. With future of Detroit Restaurant Week uncertain, a new spinoff emerges this month Read More

  3. 'Wastedland: Detroit' to take over Recycle Here this Friday Read More

  4. Memorial honors LGBT activist Jeff Montgomery this weekend Read More

  5. VIDEO: Jack White got emotional on 'Tonight Show' Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...