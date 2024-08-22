Best THC Carts - 10 Best THC Vape Cartridges in 2024

It pays to choose the best THC carts that checks all the right boxes for you. It is all about finding the perfect mix of flavor, potency, and quality. Vape battery capacity is another factor when buying weed carts.
We've done thorough research, testing, and vaping. Check out below our top picks of THC vape cartridges to try today. These THC carts can help you with chronic pain, anxiety, and more.
Our favorite pick is Serene Tree Delta-9 THC Vape Cartridge - OG Kush. It offers 1000mg of high-potency delta-9 THC concentrate. The hybrid strains are naturally flavored for an authentic cannabis experience.
Best THC Cartridges
- Serene Tree Delta-9 THC Vape Cartridge - OG Kush - Best THC Cart Overall (Top Choice)
- Exhalewell Delta 8 Cart OG Kush - Best for Pure Delta-8 Experience
- Live Resin Delta 8 Cartridge + D10 + THC-P – Ice Cream Cake - Best for Indica Lovers
- BinoidCBD Delta 8 Cart - Best for Variety of Strains
- 3chi Delta 9o Cart Snowman - Best for Creative Euphoria
- Koi THCA + THCP + Delta 9 THC 5g Disposable Vapes - Best for Long-Lasting Use
- Bud’s Goods Distillate Cart Galaxy Grape Soda - Best for Flavorful Relaxation
- Delta Extrax THCP + THCJD 1g Cart Collection - Best for Enhanced Cannabinoid Blend
- Magic Melon Delta 8 Cart - Best for Uplifting Calm
- Genesis Delta 8 THCa-THCP9 Cart - Best for High-Potency Variety
Serene Tree Delta-9 THC Vape Cartridge - OG Kush - Best THC Cart Overall (Top Choice)
Delta-9 THC Vape Cartridge - OG Kush is our top pick for the best THC cartridges. Founded in 2019 in San Diego, the brand takes pride in small-batch production. This guarantees exceptional freshness and quality.
Serene Tree produces high-dosage, locally sourced hemp and CBD products. Their cannabis oil combines calming CBD with potent Delta-9 THC. It delivers a relaxing high that's well-loved for its desired effects and flavor.
The only issue is that the law doesn't allow Serene Tree to ship to certain states. These include customers in Delaware, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and Idaho. That's despite being Farm Bill compliant with no residual solvents.
Get Delta-9 THC Vape Cartridge - OG Kush
Specifications
- Potency: 1000mg of Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
- Activation: Kicks in immediately
- Compatibility: Works with a standard 510-threaded vaping device
- Ingredients: Local CBD Hemp Flower, Delta-9 THC, terpenes
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Strong dosage
- True OG Kush flavor
- Hand-filled cartridges
- From one of the most reputable brands
Cons
- Doesn't deliver to customers in certain states
- May cause dry mouth
Exhalewell Delta 8 Cart OG Kush - Best for Pure Delta-8 Experience
The Exhalewell Delta 8 OG Kush vape pen is one of the best weed carts. So is the company behind it. Exhale Wellness is based out of LA. It looks to offer therapeutic benefits from natural alternatives to traditional smoking.
They pioneered innovations that make cannabis consumption great. Exhale Wellness uses entirely natural ingredients to promote health and balance. Their partnerships with Colorado hemp farms produce high-quality Delta 8 products.
The vape cart is available for $39.95 or $49.95 with 900mg of Delta-8 THC. This vape pen utilizes CO2-extracted full-spectrum hemp oil. It's free from common additives like MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil. It undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing.
Exhalewell's vape pens are top-notch. Yet, it faces shipping restrictions in states like California and Colorado. Even so, they continue to deliver superb pre-rolls and disposable vapes. They're marketed for relaxing effects and many potential health benefits.
Following state laws ensures compliance with cannabis consumption regulation. They take these regulations seriously while still delivering lovely flavor variety. Their dedication ensures you get the best the market has to offer.
Get Exhalewell Delta 8 OG Kush
Specifications
- Potency: 900mg of Delta-8 THC, less than 0.3% by dry weight
- Activation: Quick onset
- Compatibility: Compatible with standard vape pens
- Ingredients: Full spectrum hemp oil, natural flavorings
Pros & Cons
Pros
- High THC dosage
- Natural ingredients and superb flavor variety
- CO2 extraction ensures pure yet clean cannabis oil
- Third-party lab-tested for heavy metals and other types of impurities
Cons
- Not available in several states due to vaping THC legal restrictions
- Some users report dry mouth
Live Resin Delta 8 Cartridge + D10 + THC-P – Ice Cream Cake - Best for Indica Lovers
The Live Resin Delta 8 Cartridge + D10 + THC-P features the Ice Cream Cake strain. It comes from TRĒ House, launched by cannabis, Cannabidiol, and vape experts. They came together to produce helpful recreational cannabis products.
The company leans toward premium ingredients and smart cannabinoid mixes. This approach has made TRĒ House a trusted name in the industry. One of the best THC cartridges, this ice cream cake is perfect for fans of indica strains.
Priced at $19.99, this vape cartridge contains a full 1g of live resin for a good puff. It’s manufactured in America, following the 2018 Farm Bill guidelines. Note that this product has a high potency level. It doesn't deliver to states like California and Colorado.
Get Live Resin Delta 8 Ice Cream Cake Cartridge
Specifications
- Potency: Contains a total of 907mg cannabinoids
- Activation: Quick-acting upon inhalation
- Compatibility: Fits any 510-threaded vaping device
- Ingredients: Hemp-derived cannabinoids, proprietary terpene mix
Pros & Cons
Pros
- THC-P delivers strong desired effects
- Authentic Ice Cream Cake or wedding cake flavor options
- Made in the USA
- No artificial additives
- 60-day money back guarantee
Cons
- Shipping restrictions to many states
- May cause psychotropic feelings
BinoidCBD Delta 8 Cart - Best for Variety of Strains
The BinoidCBD Delta 8 THC vape cartridge has an excellent 4.8-star rating from over 1700 reviews. Priced at $26.99, it offers an affordable option for those looking for the potential benefits of Delta 8 THC. This product offers calming, relaxing, and uplifting effects.
It’s available in various strains, including Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid. Its formulation helps you feel motivated, happy, and focused. Perfect match for stress, anxiety, and muscle relaxation. Each puff is a great choice for those seeking relief from muscle tension.
This vape uses only natural ingredients. It has been audited for compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Like other THC products like OG Kush and pre-rolls, it may cause psychoactive effects. These negative effects and feelings vary depending on individual tolerance.
The cartridge should be used responsibly. Especially since it may affect blood pressure and heart rate. It contains no artificial ingredients and less than 0.3% THC by dry weight. Yet, it does not ship to states where Delta 8 is restricted.
Specifications
- Potency: Ranges from 475mg to 950mg Delta 8 THC
- Activation: Quick to activate upon first puff
- Compatibility: Designed for 510-threaded vape devices
- Ingredients: Delta 8 THC, CBN, CBC, natural cannabis terpene profile
Pros & Cons
Pros
- User-friendly, sleek design
- Various strains to suit different user needs
- Potential benefits include uplifting effects
- Rich terpene profile
Cons
- Not available for shipment to several states
- Desired effects vary depending on strain and THC type
3chi Delta 9o Cart Snowman - Best for Creative Euphoria
The 3chi Delta 9o Cart Snowman is priced at $24.99. It offers a powerful and pure experience. Expect a rich terpene profile from Snowman OG hybrid strain, a cross of Girl Scout Cookies. Often grown in strong LED light or direct sunlight.
This combination provides a unique profile. Each puff has sour diesel, herbal, spicy, sweet, and vanilla flavors. Expect the sour diesel aroma and different flavors to offer a complex sensory experience.
This product is great for enhancing creativity. It is particularly noted for its ability to offer relief from chronic pain. That's thanks to the decent potency level of THC-P.
The disposable vapes cartridges are pre-filled with 1ml delta-9o oil. They have undergone testing for ingredient quality and purity. That means they contain no more than 0.3% Δ9THC to adhere to local laws in the US market.
With no cutting agents like MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E, you can enjoy safe and clean vaping. However, the intensity of this cartridge means it's best used with caution. Especially for those new to THC products.
Get 3chi Delta 9o Cart Snowman
Specifications
- Potency: 95% Delta 9o oil, 5% natural cannabis terpenes
- Activation: Fits all 510 vape pens
- Compatibility: Ceramic coil and glass tank
- Ingredients: Broad-spectrum Delta 9o oil
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Great sweet vanilla flavors
- Pure cannabis oil
- No artificial additives with independent lab testing report
- Relaxing effects
Cons
- The sour diesel aroma can be overwhelming for some
Koi THCA + THCP + Delta 9 THC 5g Disposable Vapes - Best for Long-Lasting Use
The Koi THCA + THCP + Delta 9 THC 5g Disposable Vape sets new standards. Especially with its 5-gram capacity and unique cannabis blending. The disposable vapes are each priced at $71.79.
The disposable pens are designed for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts. Those looking for a powerful and long-lasting puffs.
The disposable vape pens feature a rich concoction of Live Resin and botanical terpenes. They come in several fruity flavors and aromas. Expect a choice from Cherry Gelato (tasty like strawberry gelato) and watermelon skitz.
These all-in-one disposable vapes feature ceramic coil technology. They come with a rechargeable 380mAh vape battery. That's enough for a whole day-time use or even a vacation.
The disposable vapes come pre-filled with five terpene profiles. Flavor variety includes Moon Berry and Blackberry Kush. These flavors are a perfect match for anyone who loves tasty, convenient flavors. Particularly flavors like apple fritter, grape runtz, or pineapple express.
However, the Koi disposable vape is unavailable in some states. These include California and Oregon. Third-party labs have rigorously audited the disposable vapes and their ingredients.
Get Koi Delta 9 THC 5g Disposable Vape
Specifications
- Potency: Disposable vapes are pre-filled with 5g of THCA, THCP, and Delta 9 THC
- Activation: Button-activated with preheat functionality
- Compatibility: Self-contained, rechargeable device
- Ingredients: Live Resin, botanical cannabinoids
Pros & Cons
Pros
- High capacity of 5 grams
- Variety of terpene profiles for different preferences
- Advanced ceramic coil technology enhances flavor and cloud production
- Third-party lab tested
- Great for
Cons
- Not shippable to all states, including California and Oregon
- Puffs may be too strong for inexperienced users
Bud’s Goods Distillate Cart Galaxy Grape Soda - Best for Flavorful Relaxation
The Bud’s Goods Distillate Cart Galaxy Grape Soda is one of the best vape cartridges. It is priced at $85.93. This cart boasts 85.93% THC for a strong puff.
The flavor profile is a grape soda-inspired delight. Dominant terpenes include Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, and β-Caryophyllene. They create a smooth and refreshing flavor of ripe grapes'.
This product is designed for those after a tranquil escape. It provides a soothing effect that can help unwind after a long day. Like pineapple express or gorilla glue, it is good for both night and daytime use.
Each puff delivers a burst of flavor. That makes it a favorite among those who appreciate good flavors. It may remind veterans of the vapor density of purple punch or the convenience of smoking pre-rolls.
The Galaxy Grape Soda cart uses full-spectrum cannabis oil. Advanced extraction technologies preserve the plant's natural qualities. There are no residual solvents.
Despite its strengths, this high-THC product should be approached with caution. It's especially important for those new to cannabis or with lower tolerance levels. The powerful vapor density are ideal for evening use or days.
Get Bud’s Goods Distillate Galaxy Grape Soda Cart
Specifications
- Potency: 85.93% THC
- Activation: Instant upon inhalation
- Compatibility: Fits standard 510-threaded vapes
- Ingredients: Full-spectrum cannabis distillate, natural grape terpenes
Pros & Cons
Pros
- High THC content
- Rich grape flavor enhances the vaping experience
- Full-spectrum oil maintains the plant's natural properties
- Suitable for relaxation and stress relief
- Convenience helps with quitting traditional smoking
Cons
- May be too strong for beginners or those with low THC tolerance
Delta Extrax THCP +THCJD 1g Cart Collection - Best for Enhanced Cannabinoid Blend
The Delta Extrax THC-P + THC-JD 1g Cart Collection offers an enriched vaping experience. It is priced at $14.99. The measured weed content is great for mood and anxiety control.
Consumers should be happy with ingredients. The vapes pack Delta-8 THC Live Resin, Delta-10 THC, THCh, THCjd, and THCP. Each cartridge offers a unique and powerful impact. Ideal for users looking for a full body and flavor profile.
The Lights Out collection features great flavors. We're talking Banana Runtz, Birthday Cake, and Double Bubble. You can also get Grape Ape and Tangie Sunrise.
Each flavor matches the strain's effects. The weed flavors range from sugary banana candy to rich buttercream and fresh citrus.
Each 1g cartridge promises exceptional taste and effects. They help with relaxation and creativity. Despite their potency, start with 1-2 puffs to gauge tolerance. That's until you hit your recommended dosage.
Get Delta Extrax THC-P + THC-JD 1g Cart Collection
Specifications
- Potency: Contains multiple cannabinoids, including THCh, THCjd, and THCP
- Activation: Immediate upon use
- Compatibility: Fits all standard 510-threaded vapes
- Ingredients: Delta-8 Live Resin, Delta-10 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, natural terpenes
Pros & Cons
Pros
- A variety of flavors enhances the vaping experience
- Combination of several cannabinoids offers a unique and potent effect
- Affordable price point
- Lab-tested
Cons
- May be overwhelming for some users
- Limited availability in certain regions
Magic Melon Delta 8 Cart - Best for Uplifting Calm
The Magic Melon Delta 8 Vape Cartridge is one of the purest weed cartridges. It features 93% hemp-derived Delta 8 cannabis oil.
Known for delivering clear-headed and engaging effects. This product is great for its high and consistency. They undergo rigorous independent lab testing.
Equipped with cutting-edge glass CCELL technology and a ceramic core. The cartridge ensures efficient vaporization and a smooth taste. Free from additives like VG, PG, PEG, Vit. E, and MCT oil.
Magic Melon is dedicated to safety and consumer health. Each puff delivers a pure, potent, and pleasurable vaping experience.
Get Magic Melon Delta 8 Vape Cartridge
Specifications
- Potency: 930 mg of Delta 8 THC (93% pure)
- Activation: Compatible with breath and button-activated 510 batteries
- Compatibility: Standard 510-threaded devices
- Ingredients: Delta-8 hemp extract. Includes a bevy of natural and synthetic flavors, terpenes, and triethyl citrate
Pros & Cons
Pros
- High strength and effects from small doses
- Natural fruit flavorings provide a pleasant taste
- Ceramic components offer optimal vapor production and flavor retention
- Effective for providing an uplifting yet calming experience
- User friendly design
Cons
- May dry mouth, depending on user experience
Genesis Delta 8 THCa-THCP9 Cart - Best for High-Potency Variety
The Genesis Delta 8 THCa-THCP9 Cartridge offers a blend of cannabinoids. All in a 2-gram cartridge for $30.00. It's pocket-friendly like grape runtz.
It is available in four strains. That's S pace Cowboy, Mango Jack, Strawberry Dream, and Melon Kush. With strong light and direct sunlight, they flower and store well in a few weeks.
Established in 2016, CBD Genesis has built a reputation. Especially for its high-quality, American-made cannabidiol products. They market gummies, pre-rolls, and other products to help you quit tobacco smoke.
Sourced from Oregon and Colorado, every batch is third-party lab tested. They're audited for legality and compliance. This ensures high quality and safety.
As an early online cannabis provider, their experienced staff offers daily support. Consumers enjoy a smooth shopping experience. Their extensive product range includes oils and edibles, covering all CBD needs.
Get Genesis Delta 8 THCa-THCP9 Cartridge
Specifications
- Potency: Contains 2 grams of a high-concentration blend of Delta 8, THCa, and THCP9
- Activation: Instant activation upon use with standard vaping equipment
- Compatibility: Designed for 510-threaded vaping devices
- Ingredients: Delta 8, THCa, THCP9 extracts, natural terpenes from selected strains
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Offers a variety of strains for different effects and preferences
- Lasting effects
- Made in the USA
- Rigorous third-party lab testing
- Exceptional customer service
Cons
- Requires a separate purchase of a 510 battery
- May be overwhelming for new users
What To Look For in THC Cartridges
Here’s a good guide outlining the main points to check:
Brand Reputation
Choose vendors renowned for their quality and transparency. Favor brands that openly share information about their sourcing. They should be open about their manufacturing processes, and customer opinion.
THC Cartridge Potency
The potency of THC cartridges and Disposable Weed Pens can matter. While that should matter, the strengths vary depending on strains. It typically ranges from 70% to 90% THC content.
Higher strength offers more intense psychoactive effects. That makes them a deal for experienced users. The active compounds can access your bloodstream and affect pain perception.
Beginners might prefer starting with lower strengths to gauge their tolerance. Especially if you experience anxiety. Potential side effects may include dry mouth like when weed is smoked
Ingredients & Purity
Look for cartridges that contain high-quality, pure cannabis oil. It should be free from harmful additives. Exposure to stuff like Vitamin E acetate can cause headaches for some vapers.
Ensure the product is tested. Especially for pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents by a third-party lab. This verification ensures the safety of the oil.
Device Compatibility
Check whether the THC cartridge is compatible with your device. Particularly if you use portable disposable vape pens. Most cartridges fit standard 510-threaded devices.
Focus on portability in different types of vape cartridge. It may be cool, but a good choice for vapers should be discreet, portable, and easy when refilling.
However, some brands have specific requirements. Confirming improves your vaping experience.
THC Vape Carts FAQs
What is the Best Brand for THC Carts?
Serene Tree is loved for its THC cartridges. Known for their rigorous testing and high-quality ingredients. They consistently rank as a top choice among users after potent THC products.
What THC Cart Gets You the Highest?
Full-spectrum products provide a strong high. They combine multiple cannabinoids, like THC and CBD. These vape cartridges often provide a stronger high. Look for cartridges with higher percentages of THC for the most potent effects.
What is the Best Legal THC Product?
When it comes to vaping THC legally, it pays to choose products that follow local laws. In areas where cannabis is legal, full-spectrum THC cartridges are good. They must be lab-tested and meet state regulations.
What is the Strongest Disposable THC Pen?
The strongest disposable THC pen often contains a combination. Often potent THC oil and other cannabinoids. Brands like Serene Tree offer high-concentration disposables.
THC Products come in many different shapes and potencies. You can find them in online weed stores as Delta-8 edibles, for a flavoury experience; as THCA Flowers, for a traditional way of weed consuming; or in many other forms and flavors.
Recap on THC Vape Pens and Cartridges
When choosing the best THC carts, consider several factors. Things like brand trust, potency, and ingredient quality. High-quality cartridges offer distinct flavors and effective results. Think those from Serene Tree.
Always check for lab testing and compatibility with your device. This ensures a satisfying vaping experience. Remember, the right THC cartridge can significantly enhance your overall enjoyment and well-being.
Choosing carefully is the first step towards a better vaping experience.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. While Delta 8 THC is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill, it is important to note that the legality of Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, and THCA products can vary significantly at the state level. Many states have their own regulations regarding the use and sale of these products, and some have banned them entirely.
Before purchasing or using any THC products, it is crucial to check the laws and regulations specific to your state to ensure compliance. For more detailed information on the legal status of Delta 8 and other THC products, please refer to the following resources:
- Are Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC Legal? What States Don’t Allow
- Where is Delta 8 THC Legal and Where is it Banned?
By using THC products, you assume full responsibility for complying with all applicable laws and regulations.
Note: This content is sponsored by UP Venture Media in collaboration with the Detroit Metro Times. Some of the links on this page are affiliate links. If you click on an affiliate link and make a purchase within a certain period, you may earn a commission. Metro Times (Copy Edited & Reviewed).