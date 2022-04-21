Ypsilanti is holding a cannabis expungement fair

click to enlarge Shutterstock Even though cannabis use and possession is now legal in Michigan, many people still have cannabis criminal records.

An Ypsilanti dispensary is teaming up with the city to help people charged with cannabis crimes get their criminal records expunged.

The expungement fair will take place from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the WellFlower Ypsi, located at 1820 Washtenaw Ave.

“We know that a person’s prior criminal offenses can create barriers in life — like housing and employment,” the WellFlower founder Trent McCurren said in a statement. “As cannabis is now legal in Michigan, we need to undo the harm that cannabis prohibition caused people.”

The event is made possible through a partnership between the WellFlower parent company Scout Cannabis, the Great Lakes Expungement Network (GLEN), the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office Conviction Integrity and Expungement Unit, and Ypsilanti City Council, which unanimously approved funding for the event.

The City of Ypsilanti Police Department will be on hand to provide free fingerprinting, necessary for people to go through the expungement process.

Organizers urge interested people to preregister before April 28 at scoutcanna.com/expunge. This helps screen people who are eligible for expungement.

The process can take months to complete. GLEN is covering all costs of the process.

Scout Cannabis is also selling concentrate products co-branded with GLEN to help raise money for the expungements. The products will be sold all year long at the WellFlower’s Ypsilanti and Manistee stores, with a portion of proceeds going to GLEN.