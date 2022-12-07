You could win free weed for life in this dispensary's scratch-off game

Technically it’s an ounce of free weed every month for the next 20 years but still, we’ll take it

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license.

Cannabis provisioning center The Reef is hosting the most interesting game of monopoly we’ll probably ever play.

“Reefopoly,” as they’re calling it, gives you the chance to win $100,000 cash, a Caribbean cruise for two, or (more importantly) free weed for life.

Technically it’s an ounce of free weed every month for the next 20 years, so not exactly “for life,” but still, we’ll take it.

To play Reefopoly, you have to buy The Reef brands Cheap $#it or Blooominati to receive a scratch-off game piece with a code that you enter online. You’ll have to collect several game pieces to win the lifetime supply of weed, but instant prizes like preroll packs and an eighth of flower are also available.

Reefopoly is active for the next six months at The Reef’s Detroit and Muskegon locations. It was inspired by the McDonald’s Monopoly promotion.

“The Reef Cannabis Dispensary has been front and center in the industry from the beginning and we feel this fun game where we give our existing and new customers a way to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes is appropriate and will be a lot of fun,” Reef general manager Chris Campbell said in a press release. “And with The Reef reimbursing the ‘state and doctor visit fees’ for existing and new patients, everyone can join in the fun! Each time McDonald’s, the leaders in the burger industry, do this promotion, they are very successful.”

Proceeds from Reefopoly will be donated to children’s charities in Detroit in Muskegon. More info is at reefopoly.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Read More about Randiah Camille Green
Scroll to read more One Hitters articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Flint cannabis dispensary sold unregulated products with high levels of contaminants, state officials say

By Lee DeVito

Illicit products sold by Flint dispensary Green Culture.

Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary

By Alex Washington

Cannabis brand Cookies has partnered with Gage Cannabis to open a new location in Jackson.

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary

By Randiah Camille Green

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary (2)

You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids

By Lee DeVito

Puff Cannabis will give customers a jar of its "Baby Jeeter" pre-rolls if they donate a winter coat for children.

Also in Weed

House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids

Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary

By Alex Washington

Cannabis brand Cookies has partnered with Gage Cannabis to open a new location in Jackson.

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary

By Randiah Camille Green

Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary (2)

Program aims to help Michigan military vets with free pot

By Lee DeVito

The Veteran Compassion Care program could help veterans with free cannabis and also help manage the state's surplus.
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us