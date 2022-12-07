You could win free weed for life in this dispensary's scratch-off game

click to enlarge Steve Neavling The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license.

Cannabis provisioning center The Reef is hosting the most interesting game of monopoly we’ll probably ever play.

“Reefopoly,” as they’re calling it, gives you the chance to win $100,000 cash, a Caribbean cruise for two, or (more importantly) free weed for life.

Technically it’s an ounce of free weed every month for the next 20 years, so not exactly “for life,” but still, we’ll take it.

To play Reefopoly, you have to buy The Reef brands Cheap $#it or Blooominati to receive a scratch-off game piece with a code that you enter online. You’ll have to collect several game pieces to win the lifetime supply of weed, but instant prizes like preroll packs and an eighth of flower are also available.

Reefopoly is active for the next six months at The Reef’s Detroit and Muskegon locations. It was inspired by the McDonald’s Monopoly promotion.

“The Reef Cannabis Dispensary has been front and center in the industry from the beginning and we feel this fun game where we give our existing and new customers a way to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes is appropriate and will be a lot of fun,” Reef general manager Chris Campbell said in a press release. “And with The Reef reimbursing the ‘state and doctor visit fees’ for existing and new patients, everyone can join in the fun! Each time McDonald’s, the leaders in the burger industry, do this promotion, they are very successful.”

Proceeds from Reefopoly will be donated to children’s charities in Detroit in Muskegon. More info is at reefopoly.com.

