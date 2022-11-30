Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary

Planet59 is the township’s first provisioning center, and it’s giving away free weed with a Toys for Tots donation

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 2:32 pm

click to enlarge Planet59 is a medical cannabis only dispensary for now. - Courtesy of Mo Boulianne
Courtesy of Mo Boulianne
Planet59 is a medical cannabis only dispensary for now.

Waterford Township finally joined the weed party when its first recreational cannabis dispensary opened last week.

Planet59, named after its location off the M59 highway, is a mom-and-pop provisioning center at 4641 Highland Rd.

Since Waterford only allows medical cannabis, you will need a medical card if you plan or getting your weed here.

“We’re making history. That’s what we love about this,” says creative director for Planet59 Mo Boulianne. “We’ve been open for about a week and the response has been amazing. Almost all of our ownership group is from Waterford.”

The shop is running a Toys for Tots giveaway this holiday season where patients can get a free preroll, hash rosin gummies, one gram cartridge, or an eighth of flower with a toy donation.

Planet59 also has a $250 mystery box giveaway that patients can enter by following the store on Instagram or leaving a review on WeedMaps or Google. All first-time visitors to the pot shop will get a free preroll or edible, too.

Boulianne says they are anticipating welcoming recreational buyers as soon as Waterford allows adult-use cannabis sales. For now, the shop is offering $20 off your first three purchases of $60 if you get a medical card through its recommended doctor.

More info is at planet59.com.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home.
