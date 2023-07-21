Vape cartridges sold across metro Detroit recalled for ‘banned chemical residue’

click to enlarge Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Flight Live Resin Disposable Grease Monkey, Space Ether, and Bubblegum cartridges were recalled.

The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency has issued a voluntary recall bulletin for a line of vape cartridges that have been sold around metro Detroit.

The cartridges — branded as Flight Live Resin Disposable Grease Monkey, Space Ether, and Bubblegum — were recalled due to the “possible presence of banned chemical residue exceeding the established action limits,” according to the CRA.

The products were manufactured by Sky Labs and sold at several adult-use dispensaries including Detroit’s Da Cut, and House of Dank locations in Detroit, Centerline, Grand Rapids, and Ypsilanti, among a host of others.

The CRA advises people who have purchased the vape cartridges to return them to the dispensary where they were purchased. They also ask that consumers report any adverse reactions to their healthcare providers and the CRA via email at [email protected] or by phone at 517-284-8599.

A full list of the locations where the Flight Live Resin Disposable vape cartridges were sold can be found in the online bulletin.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter