This Michigan company offers cannabis subscription boxes delivered to your door

For $100 a month, HighHello sends you a box packed with a variety of flower, edibles, concentrates, and vape cartridges, along with educational material

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 11:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A cannabis subscription box from HighHello is one of the most exciting new products in Michigan. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
A cannabis subscription box from HighHello is one of the most exciting new products in Michigan.

Walking into a cannabis dispensary can be overwhelming.

A Michigan-based company is poised to make the process easier and more educational with a monthly cannabis subscription club that delivers a curated box of products to your front door.

HighHello began its subscription service in metro Detroit last month. The company hopes to branch out to other areas of the state in the future.

For $100 a month, you get a box packed with a variety of flower, edibles, concentrates, and vape cartridges, along with educational material and a 15-minute virtual meeting with a bud tender. Smaller boxes are available for $75 if you prefer just flower, edibles, or concentrates.

Metro Times decided to try a $100 box, and we were impressed with the quality, quantity, and variety of products.

We received three eighth-of-an-ounce packages of premium flower, two pre-rolls, a vape cartridge, THC-infused milk chocolate and Mackinac Island fudge, two fast-acting THC pills, and a lighter. It was more than enough cannabis to last a month.

Each product came with educational material.

To subscribe, see HighHello’s website. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

“There are so many new products in dispensaries all the time,” Vadim Shiglik, co-founder of HighHello, tells Metro Times. “It can be overwhelming for people. We want to lend some kind of tool for navigating those waters.”

HighHello partners with cannabis brands to offer new products every month. In an industry that is growing so quickly, it can be difficult for brands to stand out.

“It’s so hard to run a business, create a quality product, and advertise in ways that are not traditional,” Shiglik says. “This is an additional tool for them to advertise their brand and connect with the customer.”

Shiglik says the box is fun because it’s different every month and includes products that a customer might not usually buy.

“We are always mixing it up” he says. “There is always enough to share with friends. You get to try awesome products from a variety of companies and learn about them while you do it at a price that make you feel comfortable.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jones Soda has THC-infused drinks called ‘Mary Jones’ and they’re coming to Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Mary Jones, Mary Jane's distant cousin.

One of Michigan’s largest cannabis companies is under receivership as industry struggles

By Steve Neavling

A Skymint dispensary.

Ferndale decriminalizes magic mushrooms and other psychedelics

By Randiah Camille Green

*“Psilocybin” by Jhené Aiko plays.*

Corktown dispensary to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a block party

By Steve Neavling

The Liberty Cannabis dispensary in Corktown.

Also in Weed

Jones Soda has THC-infused drinks called ‘Mary Jones’ and they’re coming to Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Mary Jones, Mary Jane's distant cousin.

Ric Flair is coming to metro Detroit to promote weed brand ‘Ric Flair Drip’

By Randiah Camille Green

Rick Flair Drip is named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin.

The Mount Clemens JARS Cannabis dispensary is now open

By Lee DeVito

The Mount Clemens JARS Cannabis dispensary is now open (2)

Cannabis-infused Fresh Water Music Festival announced in Baldwin, Michigan

By Lee DeVito

Ann Arbor jazz-fusion band Chirp is one of the initial artists announced for the new Fresh Water Music Festival.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us