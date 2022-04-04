The WellFlower to open new recreational dispensary in Ypsilanti

click to enlarge
Courtsey of The WellFlower
Trent McCurren and Dr. Rob McCurren, the owners of The WellFlower Cannabis.
The WellFlower
is bringing its cannabis from the coast of Lake Michigan to near downtown Ypsilanti.
The Manistee-based company is expanding and will open its second recreational dispensary at 1820 Washtenaw Ave. this weekend.
“We’re delighted to bring The WellFlower cannabis experience to Ypsilanti. Ypsi is a community that’s embraced and welcomed cannabis and our store will continue to build on that legacy, with our added focus and knowledge of the plant’s health benefits,” said Dr. Rob McCurren in a press release.
The store is owned by McCurren, a former ER doctor, and his cousin, Trent McCurren. The pair started the company after Rob began to understand the medicinal effects of cannabis and Trent, a former marketing executive, wanted to learn more about Michigan's homegrown cannabis business.
The Ypsilanti store will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9. As a part of their grand opening celebration, the McCurrens are giving back. $5 from every sale on Saturday will be donated to We the People Opportunity Farm
, a non-profit that uses farming as a way to assist formerly incarcerated people.
The WellFlower opened in Manistee in 2021, and the pair have plans to open another location in Northfield soon.
