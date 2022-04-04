Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The WellFlower to open new recreational dispensary in Ypsilanti

The Manistee based cannabis company expands to metro Detroit with second location

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 4:01 pm

click to enlarge Trent McCurren and Dr. Rob McCurren, the owners of The WellFlower Cannabis. - COURTSEY OF THE WELLFLOWER
Courtsey of The WellFlower
Trent McCurren and Dr. Rob McCurren, the owners of The WellFlower Cannabis.

The WellFlower is bringing its cannabis from the coast of Lake Michigan to near downtown Ypsilanti.

The Manistee-based company is expanding and will open its second recreational dispensary at 1820 Washtenaw Ave. this weekend.

“We’re delighted to bring The WellFlower cannabis experience to Ypsilanti. Ypsi is a community that’s embraced and welcomed cannabis and our store will continue to build on that legacy, with our added focus and knowledge of the plant’s health benefits,” said Dr. Rob McCurren in a press release.

The store is owned by McCurren, a former ER doctor, and his cousin, Trent McCurren. The pair started the company after Rob began to understand the medicinal effects of cannabis and Trent, a former marketing executive, wanted to learn more about Michigan's homegrown cannabis business.

The Ypsilanti store will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9. As a part of their grand opening celebration, the McCurrens are giving back. $5 from every sale on Saturday will be donated to We the People Opportunity Farm, a non-profit that uses farming as a way to assist formerly incarcerated people.

The WellFlower opened in Manistee in 2021, and the pair have plans to open another location in Northfield soon.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Canna-Business articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
Primitiv primitivgroup.com Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year. Photo courtesy of Primitiv

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Pie-Sci Pizza 5163 Trumbull., Detroit; 313-818-0290; piescipizza.com Pie-Sci offers vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy free options, so no matter what your taste buds identify as, you&#146;ll be left satisfied. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
Primitiv primitivgroup.com Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year. Photo courtesy of Primitiv

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Pie-Sci Pizza 5163 Trumbull., Detroit; 313-818-0290; piescipizza.com Pie-Sci offers vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy free options, so no matter what your taste buds identify as, you&#146;ll be left satisfied. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
Primitiv primitivgroup.com Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year. Photo courtesy of Primitiv

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Pie-Sci Pizza 5163 Trumbull., Detroit; 313-818-0290; piescipizza.com Pie-Sci offers vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy free options, so no matter what your taste buds identify as, you&#146;ll be left satisfied. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

U.S. House passes cannabis legalization — again

By Lee DeVito

The U.S. could soon finally legalize weed.

Detroit City Council votes to increase recreational marijuana dispensaries, but new ordinance is delayed again

By Steve Neavling

Detroit City Council delays a vote on approving a new ordinance to allow recreational marijuana businesses to open.

Michigan has the third-largest cannabis industry in the country

By Randiah Camille Green

There are 31,152 people working in Michigan's cannabis industry, according to a report by Leafly.

‘Camp Cannabis’ festival planned for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this fall

By Lee DeVito

A cannabis-infused music festival is coming to Marquette.

Also in Weed

U.S. House passes cannabis legalization — again

By Lee DeVito

The U.S. could soon finally legalize weed.

A new petition to decriminalize natural psychedelics in Michigan is approved to collect signatures

By Alex Washington

Michigan Board of State Canvassers certified Michigan Initiative for Community Healing to collect signatures for a new initiative decriminalizing psychedelic drugs.

Michigan municipalities to get $42.2 million from adult-use marijuana taxes

By Lee DeVito

Michigan municipalities to get $42.2 million from adult-use marijuana taxes

Detroit City Council votes to increase recreational marijuana dispensaries, but new ordinance is delayed again

By Steve Neavling

Detroit City Council delays a vote on approving a new ordinance to allow recreational marijuana businesses to open.
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us