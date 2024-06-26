The Best CBD Gummies For Sleep: Overview 2024

Sleep crisis is a thing, and it needs to stop ASAP. In a study published in March 2024, only 13% of the surveyed population worldwide reported they sleep well at night. This is alarming, as sleep deprivation affects the brain and other bodily functions. For the majority who want to achieve better sleep quality, CBD gummies seem to be the potential solution you're looking for. CBD gummies are widely popular as natural sleep aids because of CBD's many potential benefits for sleep disorders and other health issues. But to reap the most out of these delectable treats, you need to find the best out of the best. For this year's much-awaited selection of verdicts, we pick the most diverse, and yet hallmarked, brands of gummies. Aside from the thorough analysis of the best CBD gummies for sleep, we discuss in this article you'll learn more about how CBD affects our sleep patterns and the factors to consider when buying CBD gummies in 2024, so read on!
Top 4 CBD Gummies in 2024
- Best Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies: Hemp Lucid Sleep Mushroom CBN Gummies
- Best Melatonin-free CBD Gummies: Cornbread Hemp CBD Sleep Gummies
- Best CBD Gummies with Melatonin: Joy Organics CBD Sleep Gummies
- Best Delta 8 Gummies for Sleep: Hemp Collect Delta-8 Nighttime Gummies
CBD For SleepThere's so much at stake when you lack quality sleep, and those who love CBD gummies know that very well! When you are sleep-deprived, you become out of focus and less attentive, and you don't have enough stamina and energy to take on daily tasks. It's mediocrity after mediocrity because of an imbalance in the circadian rhythm. As much as possible, we need a lot of our brain and body functions at an optimal level, and this is how cannabidiol (CBD) helps. Since CBD and other hemp compounds interact well with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), the best full-spectrum CBD gummies for sleep can do wonders to regulate your bodily functions—from body aches to anxiety to sleep.
- The Importance of Sleep. On average, an adult needs at least seven hours of sleep to function well. With CBD gummies, it's possible to achieve better physical and mental health, not just for a day but even for the long term. What some pay no heed to—a better night's sleep can help you repair cells, boost your immune system (to avoid illnesses and diseases), boost memory retention, and many more.
- CBD, your ticket to dreamland. While they are truly enjoyable on the first bite, CBD gummies work once they enter the digestive system. Once CBD reaches your endocannabinoid system (ECS), you may expect the CBD to bind with receptors and do its thing—by helping bring some bodily functions back to a normal state. And this may include regulating the sleep-wake cycle.
Guidelines For Choosing The Best CBD GummiesThe vetting process for this year's best CBD sleep gummies has been very implacable and quite interesting, to say the least, as more and more variants have been sprouting yearly. In fact, CBD gummies are one of the best-selling forms of CBD products, as they're fun and easy to take. This, then, makes them a perfect choice if you want something for your nightly routine that's all-natural and not habit-forming. However, with how many CBD gummies for sleep variants are sold online right now, it's becoming a laborious task to decipher what is what. Here are four factors which we can argue that are quite fundamental in choosing the best full-spectrum CBD gummies for sleep management:
- Cannabinoid Ratio - You'll be surprised by how many iterations and how much each gummy's formula differs from one another. The top-notch CBD brands we've featured innovate highly potent CBD blends that aim to target many health issues—including difficulty in falling asleep. Aside from CBD, cannabinol (CBN) and even minute tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) play a significant role in the efficacy of CBD gummies.
- Certificate of Analysis (COA). Typically, you'd find the precise measurements of cannabinoid ratios on the lab test results available to everyone. Aside from helping you double-check the potency, these reports by independent laboratories may also tell if the CBD gummies are free from any other unknown compound, or even contaminants.
- Ingredients and Source - The most premium CBD gummies also include plant compounds from known herbs that have been used to improve sleep for centuries. Valerian root, chamomile, and lavender, to name a few, have been studied to affect the regulation of hormones related to sleep-wake transitions. These are great add-ons to a typical pure CBD gummy, as you can also target the causes of your sleep troubles.
- For flavors, textures, and color, we've chosen the best CBD THC gummies that only source their concentrates from plants that are known for soothing scents and comforting flavors.
- Safety and Transparency. As mentioned before, checking out the COAs of your chosen CBD gummies will be a great help if they are what they say they are. Are they safe and with a legal amount of THC? Is there enough CBD in the gummies for sleep? COA is the answer. To add, the nutrition facts are also a great indicator of the gummies fit your balanced diet. We all know how gummies are sweetened. Sugar quantities are a big thing for some, and thus, we've included them for you to compare.
- Trustworthiness and reliability. What other people say matters! We're talking about the CBD gummies' reviews and recommendations, not just the marketing tactics. Reading what every purchase did to their sleeping patterns and overall well-being has helped us decide if they deserve a spot in our yearly roundup. We're happy to say that these four CBD gummies are worth trying and are definitely easy to add to your PM regimen!\
Best Full-Spectrum CBD - HempLucid Sleep Mushroom CBN Gummies
First on our list is a jam-packed potent blend that is sure to help you sleep like a log! The Hemp Lucid Sleep Mushroom CBN Gummies contain not only hefty amounts of CBD and CBN but also reishi mushroom and other plant-based ingredients that ease you into a calm state of mind to help you eventually fall asleep. This is one of the most well-thought-out concoctions for CBD gummies you can ever find in the market right now. The HempLucid CBN gummies are great for new and experienced CBD users who want to level up the whole new experience with other natural phytonutrients! And if you're not a fan of the earthy aftertaste of natural hemp, fret not, as the Hemp Lucid gummies taste blueberry and lime. Every CBN gummy is safe to take and effective to promote relaxation every time your tired body and mind need it!
Pros
- Contains Reishi (mushroom)
- Very potent CBN
- Uses full-spectrum CBD oil
- Uses organic plant-based ingredients
- Vegan and Gluten-free
- Natural flavoring and coloring (from lemon and blueberry)
- No melatonin (as preferred by some)
Cons
- Needs to be taken 45 minutes to an hour before bedtime
- Needs "lot code" to view COAs
Other Features
- One jar contains 30 mushroom CBD gummies for sleep.
- Daily intake of one gummy is equal to:
- 15mg CBN + 30mg CBD
- 25mg reishi + 10mg lemon balm + 10mg valerian root
- 8 calories per serving
- 1.5g of total sugar
Best CBD Gummies For Sleep Without Melatonin - Cornbread Hemp CBD Sleep Gummies
A favorite and bestseller is the Cornbread Hemp CBD Sleep Gummies! Straightforward and transparent dosing—just all hemp cannabinoid goodness. But what sets apart the gummies from the Kentucky-based cannabis company is the outstanding sourcing and processing of CBD products—from seed to sale, you can ensure you're getting the best of the best CBD gummies for sleeping. Among the CBD gummies we've scrutinized, the Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies offer the most fast-acting results, with only around 30 minutes of waiting time—even without melatonin! Choose between 750mg or 1500mg, depending on your body makeup, CBD experience, and lifestyle. Either way, the flower-only hemp extract amplified with sleep-inducing natural ingredients like chamomile, valerian root, and lavender can potentially help anyone fall asleep faster and even stay asleep longer.
Pros
- Melatonin-free
- Full-spectrum hemp extract (with less than 0.3% THC)
- USDA-organic and Vegan Gummies
- With organic valerian root, chamomile, lavender
- Available in two potency levels: 750mg and 1500mg
- No sugar coating
- Effects in 30 minutes before bedtime.
- With over 2000+ organic reviews
- Offers perks for their VIP customers
Cons
- With THC (less than 0.3%)
- Unflavored
Other Features
- One jar contains 30 gummies.
- One gummy includes:
- 50mg of CBD + 2mg of THC
- 275 of organic herbal sleep blend
- 8 calories per CBD gummy serving
- 2g of total sugar
Best CBD with Melatonin Gummies - Joy Organics CBD Sleep Gummies
For the Joy Organics CBD Sleep Gummies, it's all about trust in the natural entourage effect that happens between CBD, CBN, and THC! That's right, the synergy among the unique hemp configuration for these vegan and gluten-free gummies lets you drift away to a nice deep slumber. The 900mg premium-grade CBD is also mixed with the ever-effective melatonin, which makes it a must-have in the medicine cabinets of people who experience sleep problems. Joy Organics believes that natural healing, without the use of chemicals and synthetic materials, is the best way to promote restful sleep and get your body into the healthy balance it needs.
Pros
- Full-spectrum CBD + CBN + THC
- Contains melatonin
- Non-GMO Hemp extract
- Effects felt in 30 minutes
- Big discount on the Subscribe and Save option
- 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Cons
- Contains THC (Farm Bill-compliant)
- Contains tree nuts/coconuts (for those who have allergic reactions to them)
Other Features
- One jar contains 30 CBD gummies.
- One gummy
- 30mg of CBD + 3mg of CBN + 1mg of THC
- 3mg of Melatonin
- 13 calories per serving
- 2g of sugar
Best Delta 8 Gummies - The Hemp Collect Nighttime Gummies
The Hemp Collect Nighttime Gummies deserves a spot on our list of the best CBD gummies for sleep! Although its best feature is the delta 8, it contains enough CBD that helps in enhancing the overall relaxation effects. To add, the Delta 8 is far less psychoactive, as it's a compound derivative from the main cannabinoid CBD! For those who are worried, delta8 nighttime CBD gummies don't have the psychoactive effects that delta 9 products have. Taking CBD gummies with the powerful Delta 8 may help ease anxiety and reduce stress, which are the most likely causes of sleep curtailment. For those with preferences and a sweet tooth, these vegan gummies are a nighttime routine must-have because of their irresistible blueberry flavor.
Pros
- Delta 8 boosted with CBD and CBN
- Contains melatonin
- Vegan
- Blueberry flavor
- Very affordable
- Money-back Guarantee
Cons
- Transparent plastic container
- Coated With Sugar
- There's not much information about its nutritional composition
Other Features:
- Two quantity options: 10 gummies or 30 gummies
- One gummy cube has:
- 50mg of Delta-8 THC
Summing It Up! Choosing The Best CBD Gummies For SleepCBD gummies may be one of the best things that sleep-deprived people can leverage from the innovations in the cannabis industry. And it's just right that before you buy CBD gummies, you do your research and understand first how CBD works with your sleep cycle and how certain brands plan their CBD gummies blends. Every individual's sleep patterns and issues will differ from the others, anyway. And, while the Best CBD Sleep Gummies of 2024 aren't treatments and cures—just like any other natural sleep aids and supplements—the natural compounds found in each formula may still help in easing up the common symptoms and causes of your sleep issues. The potent CBD in any of these four CBD gummies may also help in pain alleviation and anxiety relief, among many others. When you find what's working with your body and routine—and of course what's tickling your taste buds—then there's no more tossing and turning at night... It's all just deep sleep, waking up feeling renewed with no worries!
Disclaimer This content was commissioned by CBD Local SEO in an exclusive partnership with the Metro Times. All content is reviewed and edited by Metro Times Staff. If you click on an affiliate link and make a purchase within a specific time period, said party may earn a commission