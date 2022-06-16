Sublime with Rome to headline Michigan’s Camp Cannabis music fest

click to enlarge Shutterstock A cannabis sticker on the guitar of Rome Ramirez of the band Sublime with Rome.

Rock band Sublime with Rome has been announced as the headliner of Camp Cannabis, an upcoming music festival in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that is officially licensed for cannabis sales and consumption.

The band, which includes bassist Eric Wilson from the California band Sublime, along with vocalist Rome Ramirez, mostly performs songs by Sublime. It was forced to change its name in a legal dispute with the estate of former Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, who died of a heroin overdose in 1996.

It joins a previously announced Camp Cannabis lineup that includes national acts like The Floozies, Asher Roth, Afroman, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, and comedian Nimesh Patel, among others.

The festival is planned for Oct. 7-9 in Marquette's Tourist Park and is sponsored by the Fire Station Cannabis Co., a chain of dispensaries in the U.P.

Cannabis retail vendors will be on-site, and festival goers can purchase and consume cannabis on-site. Organizers say there will also be educational opportunities.

"The event is an opportunity for attendees to come together in a welcoming environment to celebrate and learn about cannabis," the organizers said in a press release. "Through Camp Cannabis, [the Fire Station] hopes to lessen the stigma associated with the use of cannabis, further event attendees' knowledge of the plant, and provide the Upper Peninsula with a one-of-a-kind arts and culture experience."

Tickets and more information are available at 906fire.com/camp-cannabis.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.