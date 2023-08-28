Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Sheefy McFly is giving away a pair of Cartier glasses Willy Wonka-style

Because what says Detroit more than a Cartiers and weed?

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 10:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sheefy McFly with his weed brand CRUD. - Se7enFifteen/Courtesy photo
Se7enFifteen/Courtesy photo
Sheefy McFly with his weed brand CRUD.

When you find a golden ticket in Detroit, you ain’t going to no chocolate factory. You’re getting a pair of Cartier glasses.

In a move rivaling Willy Wonka, Detroit artist, DJ, and weed purveyor Sheefy McFly is hosting a golden sticker contest through his cannabis brand CRUD.

Sheefy dropped CRUD through DogHouse Farms on 313 Day (March 13) in packaging he designed to mimic ’90s cereal boxes. For the “CRUD Cartie Contest,” if your box of CRUD happens to include a golden sticker, you’ll win a pair of Cartier glasses.

“You find the golden sticker in the CRUD box, imma give you these Cartiers right here, you feel me?” he says in a video announcing the giveaway while wearing a pair of Cartier glasses. On the box is a cartoon Sheefy smoking a blunt with a bunch of nugs in a cereal bowl.

“I’m just really having fun,” he tells Metro Times. “You know how you used to collect the cereal box tops and win a prize? I ain’t never seen nobody do a contest like this before and I feel like it’ll be something cool for Michigan.”

The giveaway officially launched on Monday and will run until someone finds the golden sticker.

CRUD boxes, which include an eighth of weed, are available at 315 North, LIV Detroit, Vibe Inkster, Wayne Releaf, and Arbors Wellness in Ann Arbor. McFly also recently released CRUD pre-rolls. (It was previously only available in eighths.)

It would be more on-brand if Sheefy were giving away a pair of Buffs, but who’s going to say no to a pair of Cartiers just for buying some weed?

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Stiiizy celebrates first anniversary in Michigan with freebies, deals, product drops

By Steve Neavling

Stiiizy opened its first Michigan location in Ferndale in August 2022.

Federal ban on marijuana means Michigan cannabis company can’t sue state agency, judge rules

By Steve Neavling

Since marijuana is illegal on the federal level, cannabis companies have no right to constitutional protections, a U.S. District Court judge ruled.

Lawsuit: Soup served with a rat’s foot at Macomb County Olive Garden

By Steve Neavling

An Olive Garden restaurant.

In defense of Leo’s Coney Island and Coney culture

By Robert Stempkowski

In defense of Leo’s Coney Island and Coney culture

Also in Weed

Weed Book 2023

By Metro Times Staff

Look for our 2023 Weed Book at a dispensary near you.

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us