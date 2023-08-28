Sheefy McFly is giving away a pair of Cartier glasses Willy Wonka-style

click to enlarge Se7enFifteen/Courtesy photo Sheefy McFly with his weed brand CRUD.

When you find a golden ticket in Detroit, you ain’t going to no chocolate factory. You’re getting a pair of Cartier glasses.

In a move rivaling Willy Wonka, Detroit artist, DJ, and weed purveyor Sheefy McFly is hosting a golden sticker contest through his cannabis brand CRUD.

Sheefy dropped CRUD through DogHouse Farms on 313 Day (March 13) in packaging he designed to mimic ’90s cereal boxes. For the “CRUD Cartie Contest,” if your box of CRUD happens to include a golden sticker, you’ll win a pair of Cartier glasses.

“You find the golden sticker in the CRUD box, imma give you these Cartiers right here, you feel me?” he says in a video announcing the giveaway while wearing a pair of Cartier glasses. On the box is a cartoon Sheefy smoking a blunt with a bunch of nugs in a cereal bowl.

“I’m just really having fun,” he tells Metro Times. “You know how you used to collect the cereal box tops and win a prize? I ain’t never seen nobody do a contest like this before and I feel like it’ll be something cool for Michigan.”

The giveaway officially launched on Monday and will run until someone finds the golden sticker.

CRUD boxes, which include an eighth of weed, are available at 315 North, LIV Detroit, Vibe Inkster, Wayne Releaf, and Arbors Wellness in Ann Arbor. McFly also recently released CRUD pre-rolls. (It was previously only available in eighths.)

It would be more on-brand if Sheefy were giving away a pair of Buffs, but who’s going to say no to a pair of Cartiers just for buying some weed?

