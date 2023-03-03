Ric Flair is coming to metro Detroit to promote weed brand ‘Ric Flair Drip’

The wrestling legend will visit Cloud Cannabis, JARS, House of Dank, and other dispensaries

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 5:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rick Flair Drip is named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Rick Flair Drip is named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin.

One of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time is bringing the drip to metro Detroit dispensaries this month.

On Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17, Ric Flair will be visiting Cloud Cannabis, JARS, House of Dank, and other dispensaries to promote his brand Ric Flair Drip.

Fans will be able to meet the WWE Hall of Famer, snap photos with him, and buy Ric Flair Drip cannabis products during the visits. Chad Bronstein, chairman of the brand’s parent company, Carma HoldCo. will also be in tow.

The “Nature Boy” wrestler announced Ric Flair Drip, named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin, was coming to Michigan back in November.

Flair’s schedule for his dispensary visits is below.

Thursday, March 16

  • 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Dispo Romeo; 100 Shafer Dr., Romeo, MI
  • 12:45 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: JARS Mount Clemens; 101 N. Groesbeck Hwy., Mount Clemens
  • 3-3:30 p.m.: PUFF Madison Heights; 2 Ajax Dr, Madison Heights

Friday, March 17

  • Time TBD: Cloud Detroit; 16001 Mack Ave., Detroit
  • Time TBD: House of Dank; 3340 Eight Mile Rd., Detroit

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more One Hitters articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ferndale decriminalizes magic mushrooms and other psychedelics

By Randiah Camille Green

*“Psilocybin” by Jhené Aiko plays.*

The Mount Clemens JARS Cannabis dispensary is now open

By Lee DeVito

The Mount Clemens JARS Cannabis dispensary is now open (2)

Report: Policies keep people with criminal records out of public housing

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

While it’s legal in Michigan, 36 other states, and Washington D.C., the Department of Housing and Urban Development prohibits marijuana use in public housing since it’s still illegal at the federal level.

Cannabis-infused Fresh Water Music Festival announced in Baldwin, Michigan

By Lee DeVito

Ann Arbor jazz-fusion band Chirp is one of the initial artists announced for the new Fresh Water Music Festival.

Also in Weed

The Mount Clemens JARS Cannabis dispensary is now open

By Lee DeVito

The Mount Clemens JARS Cannabis dispensary is now open (2)

Report: Policies keep people with criminal records out of public housing

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

While it’s legal in Michigan, 36 other states, and Washington D.C., the Department of Housing and Urban Development prohibits marijuana use in public housing since it’s still illegal at the federal level.

House of Dank: First Dispensary in Detroit to Sell Recreational Marijuana Celebrates their Reboot as an adult use Cannabis Retailer SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

House of Dank: First Dispensary in Detroit to Sell Recreational Marijuana Celebrates their Reboot as an adult use Cannabis Retailer

Puff Cannabis to launch River Rouge dispensary with grand opening, prizes

By Steve Neavling

Puff Cannabis Company opened its newest recreational dispensary in River Rouge.
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us