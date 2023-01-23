Quality Roots opens dispensary in Waterford Township

click to enlarge Courtesy of Quality Roots A rendering of the new Quality Roots dispensary in Waterford Township.

Local cannabis dispensary chain Quality Roots is set to open its latest location in Waterford Township on Tuesday.

The store is planning a grand opening celebration starting at 11 a.m. at the store, located at 1700 Tull Court.

It’s the company’s fifth location in southeast Michigan. Quality Roots CEO Aric Klar says the store will start off serving medical marijuana cardholders only, but plans to expand to adult-use sales for any age 21 and older.

“We are so stoked to finally open our doors and welcome the Waterford Township community and beyond,” Klar said in a statement. “To start, we’re opening our Waterford location as a medical provisioning center with the goal of extending into the recreational space in the near future. Join us for the grand opening and enjoy our new state of the art facility.”

The company says the store will employ between 5-8 full-time employees, and hopes to triple its workforce when it gets approval for adult-use sales. It says it also plans to host community events to benefit local nonprofits and neighboring businesses.

“It’s exciting to have a variety of diverse industries throughout Waterford Township,” Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Nikki Tippett said in a statement. “With the addition of Quality Roots, residents can be empowered and educated on the benefits of cannabis and cannabis reform. This is just one step forward in our mission to boost our local economy and create a strong, dynamic, unified business community.”

Quality Roots also has locations in Detroit, Battle Creek, Monroe, and Owosso, with plans to expand into Berkley and Ypsilanti in the coming months. More information is available at getqualityroots.com.

